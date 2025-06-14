Air India tragedy: DGCA orders enhanced inspections of Boeing 787s with GEnx engines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday directed Air India to conduct additional maintenance checks on its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft equipped with GEnx engines, including pre-departure inspections.

There are 26 Boeing 787-8s and seven Boeing 787-9s in the Air India fleet.

A day after Air India’s Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad, the aviation watchdog directed the carrier to conduct checks with immediate effect, in coordination with the relevant regional DGCA offices. Among other inspections is a review of take-off parameters.

The GEnx is an advanced, high-bypass turbofan jet engine designed to be more efficient and lighter and is used in the Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

In the advisory, the DGCA made it clear that there should be a one-time check of various technical issues before the departure of a flight from India. The inspections include fuel parameter monitoring and associated system checks, cabin air compressor and associated systems, electronic engine control-system test, engine fuel-driven actuator-operational test and oil-system check, serviceability check of hydraulic system and a review of take-off parameters.

“Flight control inspection to be introduced in transit inspection till further notice,” the DGCA said in its advisory, emphasising that power-assurance checks must be carried out within two weeks.

Closure of maintenance action based upon the review of repetitive snags during the last 15 days on B787-8/9 aircraft at the earliest, the DGCA instructed Air India, owned by the Tata Group. The aviation watchdog clarified that the report of the checks must be submitted to the DGCA for review. Following Thursday’s crash, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has initiated a formal investigation.