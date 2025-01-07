MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tuesday, 07 January 2025

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru after engine shut off midair

According to sources, the flight 2820 took off on Sunday evening at about 7 pm from the Kempegowda International Airport and it returned an hour later after revolving around Bengaluru

PTI Published 07.01.25, 09:28 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A Delhi bound Air India flight on Sunday made an emergency landing after one of its engines shut off midair, sources in the airport said.

According to sources, the flight 2820 took off on Sunday evening at about 7 pm from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

It returned an hour later after revolving around Bengaluru, the sources added.

"It happened day before yesterday. We don't have the technical details but the flight made an emergency landing," a source told PTI.

He also said that no untoward incident happened and all the passengers were safe.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

