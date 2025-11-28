Air India Delhi–Ahmedabad flight returns after false smoke alert in cargo hold

An Ahmedabad-bound Air India flight was forced to return to Delhi on Thursday evening after a suspected smoke alert was triggered in the cargo hold, according to sources.

The Delhi–Ahmedabad service, AI2939, operated with an Airbus A320 and carrying around 170 passengers, turned back shortly after takeoff following the indication.

After inspections, the alert was confirmed to be a false alarm, the sources said.

An airline official said the aircraft returned to the capital “shortly after take off due to a smoke indication,” which was later found to be false once “the aircraft underwent thorough precautionary checks.”

In line with standard operating procedures, the plane landed safely in Delhi, and “the passengers and crew were disembarked safely,” the official added.

Passengers were subsequently accommodated on another aircraft and flown to Ahmedabad.