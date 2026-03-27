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regular-article-logo Friday, 27 March 2026

Air India A350 to London turns back to Delhi after mid air technical snag

Crew reports loud noises mid flight aircraft undergoes detailed checks after safe landing airline arranges assistance as probe begins into recurring glitch

Our Bureau Published 27.03.26, 04:44 AM
Air India A350 technical issue

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An Air India A350 aircraft en route to London returned to New Delhi following a technical issue on Thursday afternoon after being airborne for nearly seven hours.

The same A350-941 aircraft VT-JRF had faced a glitch on March 15 while on its way to New Delhi from New York, following which the flight was diverted to the Irish town of Shannon, sources in aviation regulator DGCA said.

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According to sources, the crew heard loud noises in the aircraft bound for Heathrow on Thursday, prompting it to turn back.

An Air India spokesperson said flight AI111 made a precautionary air return to the national capital following a suspected technical issue.

“The aircraft landed safely and consistent with Air India’s high safety standards, it is currently subject to extensive technical evaluations, which will require additional time to complete,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“All immediate assistance, including refreshments, are being provided,” the spokesperson said. “We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our guests due to this unforeseen situation. Air India is making every effort to ensure passengers are able to continue their journey to London at the earliest.”

Air India has begun an investigation. The airline is yet to release details on the number of passengers on board.

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