Karnataka allows hijab, turban, janeu and other faith symbols with uniforms under 'inclusive' school education order

Karnataka government on Wednesday issued orders allowing students to wear limited traditional and faith-based symbols such as Hijab/headscarf, turban, 'Janeu' (sacred thread), Shivadhara and Rudraksha along with prescribed uniforms in schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

The February 5, 2022 order issued by the previous BJP government banned Hijab in educational institutions.

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The Congress government issued fresh guidelines on Wednesday allowing students to wear limited traditional and faith-based symbols along with prescribed uniforms, while reaffirming institutional discipline, secular values and equal access to education.

The order said no student should be denied education or discriminated against solely for wearing permitted traditional or faith-based symbols that do not disturb discipline, safety or identification.

"Permissible traditional and faith-based symbols may include items commonly worn by students such as turban, Janeu, Shivadhara, Rudraksha, hijab or similar forms. However, such items shall not affect discipline, safety or identification of students," the order stated.

Reiterating the constitutional intent behind the decision, the government said, "Education is a key instrument for holistic development of students, reduction of mental stress, promotion of constitutional values, and fostering a scientific, secular and inclusive outlook."

Educational institutions were constitutional spaces where students learn "scientific temper, rational thinking, equality, dignity, fraternity, discipline, mutual respect, social harmony, and responsible citizenship in a constitutional democracy."

It said the earlier order had been issued in the context of issues relating to uniforms and dress code, but concerns had emerged during implementation regarding limited traditional and faith-based practices followed by students from different communities.

"After review, the government opined that such limited practices can be permitted without disturbing institutional discipline, provided they do not affect uniformity or identification, and do not interfere with discipline, safety, teaching, or public order," it said.

Further, "secularism, in constitutional sense, does not mean opposition to personal beliefs, but implies equal respect, institutional neutrality and non-discriminatory conduct," the order said.

The government further said no student should be denied entry into classrooms, examinations or academic activities on grounds of wearing permitted symbols.

The order directed School Development and Monitoring Committees, College Development Committees, managements and heads of institutions to ensure that no student faced discrimination or humiliation.

It said institutions should uphold the inclusive principle of "Iva Nammava" (He/She is ours) in lines with 12th Century AD social reformer Basaveshwara, while maintaining institutional discipline and constitutional values.

In the wake of statewide controversy over hijab versus saffron scarf in 2022, the BJP government had banned the former in government school campuses.

Recently, there was a controversy over removing sacred thread of Brahmin students during examination despite government directions against doing so, triggering outrage.

School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said whatever people have been practising religiously, whether it is wearing the sacred thread (janeu), wearing the Shivadhara, some wearing a turban, some girls in North Karnataka wearing their traditional attire, or members of the Jain community wearing their customary dress, or hijab, all such things that are religiously allowed have been properly specified in a Government Order.

"Through the Education Department, in all schools under our department up to Class 12, there should not be any kind of problem for children (in sporting their religious symbols)," Bangarappa said.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Limited customary practices are being allowed and nobody should be hurt because of this."

Responding, BJP leader R Ashoka alleged that the ruling Congress has brought back hijab for "vote-bank politics and excessive appeasement of Muslims."

"In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee indulged in this kind of appeasement and suffered politically. (DMK leader MK) Stalin, who spoke against Hindus, also faced defeat. In Kerala too, leaders who looked down upon Hindus lost out. Whoever criticises Hindus or does injustice to them, the entire Hindu community is standing united and teaching them a lesson. Hindus must teach a proper lesson to Siddaramaiah and all Congress MLAs in the coming days. This is an anti-Hindu government," the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said.

"The people of the state will decide and remove this anti-Hindu government," he added.