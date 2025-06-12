Ahmedabad Air India crash: Focus shifts to death toll as disaster-response teams scurry

London’s Gatwick-bound Air India flight AI 171 with 242 people onboard crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday into a residential area in the worst air disaster in India in recent times.

At least 30 bodies could be seen being taken away from the crash site, Reuters reported. The toll is likely to rise. The Boeing 737 Dreamliner series aircraft reportedly crashed into the hostel of a medical school in the Meghaninagar area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 2pm.

The flight, which lost altitude soon after takeoff, crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors, causing severe damage to buildings in the premises, eyewitnesses said.

Several people living in the residential quarters located near the Ahmedabad airport were injured in the crash, they claimed, though there was no official confirmation.

The plane was flying very low and it crashed into the residential quarters of doctors of the government-run college, an eyewitness, Haresh Shah, told PTI.

"There are several five-floor buildings which serve as residential quarters. Many people in those apartments were injured as the buildings also caught fire," he said.

Another eyewitness said several cars and vehicles parked in the premises also caught fire.

Several of the injured were taken to Ahmedabad's civil hospital.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," Air India said in a post on its X (formerly Twitter handle).

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing for miles around. Some camera crew accessed the crash area and showed visuals of the wreckage. Emergency responders were engaged in rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations at the time of publishing this report.

Six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two from the Border Security Force (BSF) have been sent to undertake rescue and relief operations, officials said.

Two NDRF teams had reached the spot while four more were on their way, an officer of the federal force told PTI around 4pm on Thursday.

Two BSF teams from the frontier headquarters of the force have also been sent to the accident site, an officer told PTI.

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who provide a counter-terrorist security cover to the airport, were among the first rescuers to have reached the crash site along with local fire and police officials.

The disaster management team of Western Railway was also involved in relief and rescue operations, a medical team and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were deployed.

The civil aviation ministry has set up a control room to oversee and coordinate response measures. For details, people can call 011-24610843, 9650391859.

A control room has also been set up in Ahmedabad and the numbers are 9978405304/079-23251900.

A helpline has also been activated at the Ahmedabad airport and the number is 9974111327.

Besides, Air India's dedicated passenger hotline number is 1800 5691444.

"In light of the AI 171 crash, an operational control room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate... we are committed to swift response and full support to all affected," the ministry said in a statement.

"For assistance or information, kindly contact: (Delhi Control Room) 011-24610843/ 9650391859... Operation Control Room (Ahmedabad) 9978405304/ 079-23251900," Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer both expressed shock and anguish at the disaster.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words,” Modi wrote on X. "In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

Starmer said in a statement: "The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

UK foreign secretary David Lammy said the UK was “working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support”.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved. It issued a contact number for consular assistance.

“We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved,” the FCDO’s travel advisory noted.

“British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)