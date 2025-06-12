Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani among 242 onboard Air India flight that has crashed: Reports

Key Events

Video captures moment Air India plane crashes

'We are on highest alert,' says civil minister Naidu "I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on priority basis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full cooperation," Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel posted on X. “Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on the highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families.” Union Civil Minister Ram Mohan Naidu posted on X.

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on board flight to London According to media sources, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on board flight to London

Last signal received at 08:08:51 UTC, seconds after take off “We are following reports of a crash of Air India flight #AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC, just seconds after take off. The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB,” Flightradar24 posted on X,

In wake of plane crash, stock market indices slips down Stock indices crash. Sensex goes below the 82,000-mark, tanking by over 800 points. Nifty slides down by 300 points, goes below 25,000.

Air India's statement In a statement, Air India said that the flight—AI171—was heading to London's Gatwick from Ahmedabad. “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025,” Air India said in a statement. “At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on our website and on our X handle.”

Air India flight with 242 people onboard crashes The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carried 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The flight was identified as Air India 171, which online flight trackers showed is a 1:10 pm service from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to the Gatwick Airport in London.

Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM and Police commissioner Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Gujarat CM and Police Commissioner about the plane crash incident., reports News18. Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is going to Ahmedabad. He is going from Vijayawada.

Plane crashes after take-off The plane crashed shortly after take-off, initial reports suggest

Over 100 passengers were on board. Ambulances seen at airport Over 100 passengers were on board, reported multiple agencies and news channels. Ambulances, stretchers seen at airport. Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoking rising from the ground. Officials have not given details on the type of aircraft yet. The incident happened between 1 pm and 2 pm. The police have diverted traffic from the area. The authorities are yet to confirm whether it was a passenger or a cargo aircraft, reports NDTV.