Manipur CS dismisses calls for more time, says seven days enough to surrender arms

Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh on Sunday reiterated that the seven-day window for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons is sufficient, even as a prominent civil society organisation called for formal engagement with local youth leaders to facilitate the process.

Singh’s statement came a day after the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of Imphal-based civil society groups representing Meiteis, urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to extend the deadline, arguing that the timeframe was too short for meaningful engagement with the stakeholders and the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bhalla had on February 20 appealed to the people of the violence-hit state to surrender weapons within seven days, assuring that no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period. However, he warned of “strict action” once the deadline expired.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Singh dismissed concerns over the time limit, asserting that the administration would act decisively after the period ends. “The seven-day period is good enough. If one decides to give up arms, it can be done in a day. After that, we will go and take such weapons from them,” he said.

The chief secretary underscored the government’s commitment to restoring peace and normalcy in the strife-torn state. “Weapons should not be in the hands of the public. That is a dangerous situation. Looted weapons or any other firearms pose a threat to society. Our foremost duty is to recover illegal firearms,” he added.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands displaced in ethnic clashes between the Imphal Valley-based Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo groups in the adjoining hills since May 2023. The Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaving the state assembly under suspended animation.

COCOMI, while acknowledging the governor’s appeal as a necessary legal step, insisted that the circumstances leading to the looting of weapons must be recognised. “Local youth were forced to take up arms due to the incompetence of security forces, which failed to protect vulnerable villages at the peak of the crisis,” it said in a statement.

The civil society body urged an extension of the deadline to facilitate cooperation and prevent resistance. It also sought assurances that no legal action be taken against those who defended their communities and insisted that arms confiscation should include illegal weapons smuggled across the border and used by militant groups under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Centre.

Calling for transparency, COCOMI demanded that reports on arms confiscation from the hills be made public to ensure fairness. The organisation also pressed for the relocation of armed Kuki militant camps under SoO, arguing that law and order could only be restored if these camps were shifted away from the affected areas.

As tensions persist, Singh maintained that the administration’s priority remains restoring stability. “Opening highways, bringing normalcy, and confidence-building on both sides are crucial. Everyone wants this turmoil to end. There is a lot of hope in society, and it is time to bring peace,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)