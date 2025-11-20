Afghan minister Azizi in India to strengthen trade routes and seek new investments

Afghanistan’s commerce minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi arrived in India on Wednesday, the second ministerial contact between New Delhi and the Taliban regime in Kabul in a month-and-a-half.

During his five-day visit, Azizi is scheduled to meet the Indian external affairs and commerce ministers. A Tolo News report from Kabul said the main objective of the

trip was to diversify trade routes for Afghan traders in the hope of expanding trade relations between the two countries.

The visit comes in the wake of tensions between land-locked Afghanistan and Pakistan that saw the closure of transit trade avenues for Afghan goods through Pakistani territory for 10 days in October. Trade has resumed, but in phases.

Afghanistan is also seeking Indian investments in its mining sector and hydro-electric projects, and exploring avenues to bypass Pakistan for enhanced connectivity.

Azizi’s visit is part of India’s deepening relationship with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. A little over a month ago, Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had visited India, leading to New Delhi upgrading the technical mission in Kabul

to a full-scale embassy without formally recognising the regime.

Azizi and his delegation visited the ongoing India International Trade Fair where they were briefed by the managing director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation, Neeraj Kharwal, on the available facilities and opportunities for Afghanistan to participate in future exhibitions.

The minister visited the Afghan stalls showcasing local products and interacted with traders from his country to discuss market access and expansion prospects.