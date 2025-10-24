Ad man Piyush Pandey, who came up with ‘Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar’, dies at 70

Piyush Pandey, the creative visionary behind some of India’s most iconic advertisements, has passed away at the age of 70.

Known for his work with brands like Fevicol, Cadbury, Asian Paints, and many others, Pandey had been battling an infection and died on Friday.

His last rites will be performed at 11 am in Mumbai.

The Voice of Indian Advertising Pandey’s career spanned nearly four decades, during which he became the face of Ogilvy India and, by extension, Indian advertising itself. Serving as Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India of Ogilvy, Pandey joined the agency in 1982 and wrote his first advertisement for Sunlight Detergent.

Born in Jaipur, Pandey’s early exposure to advertising came through voicing radio jingles with his brother Prasoon for everyday products.

Campaigns like Asian Paints’ “Har khushi mein rang laaye”, Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai”, Fevicol’s legendary “Egg” film, and Hutch’s pug advertisement became cultural touchstones.

Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2025

In 2018, he and his brother Prasoon became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark — Cannes Lions’ lifetime achievement honor — for elevating Indian creativity on the global stage. He also made history as the first Asian jury president at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004, and later received the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award (2012) and the Padma Shri, becoming the first person from Indian advertising to earn the distinction.

His work extended beyond commercial advertising to political campaigns, most notably writing the slogan “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 election campaign — a phrase that became a nationwide catchphrase, exemplifying his ability to capture public sentiment.

Piyush Pandey’s legacy lies in the way he gave Indian advertising a voice, humor, and humanity, transforming it into a true reflection of the country’s culture and emotion.