Tuesday, 20 May 2025

Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee ‘to be part of’ Operation Sindoor delegations, party to also send team to Kashmir

The development comes after Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party expressed displeasure at the Centre choosing names for other parties without consulting the parties concerned

Our Web Desk Published 20.05.25, 01:07 PM
Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee File picture

Trinamool’s one-time heir-apparent Abhishek Banerjee will represent Bengal’s ruling party in the all-party delegations that will fan out across the globe to carry India’s message against terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor, PTI reported Tuesday, quoting unnamed sources.

NDTV also cited sources to report the development, which comes after Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party expressed displeasure at the Centre choosing names for other parties without consulting the parties concerned..

The Trinamool will also send a five-member delegation to Kashmir, the party said Tuesday.

“Under the guidance of AITC Chairperson @MamataOfficial a 5-member delegation will be proceeding to Srinagar, Poonch, and Rajouri,” the TMC posted on its social media.

The delegation will include Rajya Sabha members Derek O'Brien, Md. Nadimul Haque, Sagorika Ghose and Mamata Thakur, and Bengal water minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia.

“The delegation comprising @derekobrienmp @MdNadimulHaque6 @ManasB_Official @sagarikaghose and Mamata Thakur, will be in the region from May 21 to 23 to express solidarity with the people affected by cross-border attacks, and share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones,” the Trinamool said.

Sagaorika Ghose, journalist-turned Trinamool Rajya Sabha member, posted:

“A journey of empathy, of sympathy and solidarity. @AITCofficial will be travelling to the border villages of J & K where people from ALL communities have suffered great losses. Let’s rebuild lives, in harmony TOGETHER. #PoonchChalo.”

