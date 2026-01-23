Abhishek Banerjee targets Modi and Shah over Delhi minor rape case, questions silence on women’s safety

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday criticised the BJP-led Centre over the alleged rape of a minor in Delhi, accusing it of failing to ensure women’s safety in BJP-ruled areas while repeatedly targeting West Bengal.

"Delhi holds on to its dubious distinction as the RAPE CAPITAL of India. In a harrowing echo of the Nirbhaya tragedy, an innocent 11-year-old girl, eking out a living by selling roses at traffic signals, was abducted, raped, and abandoned in an unconscious state in a forested area," Abhishek wrote on X.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah’s visits to West Bengal, he added, "PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah visit Bengal and speak of ‘Poriborton.’ Perhaps that 'Poriborton' should begin in BJP-ruled states first. A government that cannot ensure women’s safety, provide clean air and water, or prevent deadly blasts has no moral authority to come to Bengal and seek votes."

Abhishek also questioned the response of BJP leaders, constitutional bodies and the media. "Hope we see outrage from the self-righteous BJP leaders. Hope a fact-finding team is sent to Delhi. Hope the NCW takes cognisance and conducts an inquiry. Hope the Godi media runs wall-to-wall coverage on this."

TMC MP June Malia also raised questions over the Centre’s response in a video shared from the Trinamool Congress’s X handle.

In the video, she said why ‘poriborton’ (change) is not brought first in BJP-ruled states such as Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur and Assam.

" The abduction and brutal rape of an 11-year-old minor in Delhi has once again exposed the hollowness of BJP’s claims on women’s safety and governance," Trinamool wrote with the post. "It raises serious questions about the priorities and failures of those in power at the Centre.”

A 10-year-old girl selling roses at traffic signals in central Delhi was allegedly kidnapped, raped and left unconscious in a forest area earlier this month.

After having analysed footage from nearly 300 CCTVs installed across multiple routes and identifying his red e-rickshaw, police arrested the accused, Durgesh (25), a resident of Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on 10 January in the Prasad Nagar area, where the girl was standing at a traffic signal selling roses. The accused stopped his e-rickshaw after dropping off passengers.

"When the child approached him to sell flowers, he lured her by offering her tea near BL Kapoor Hospital," a senior police officer said.

The victim told police that Durgesh took her to a secluded area with a forest patch and a boundary wall. He then took her to a blue-painted room, adjoining the wall, with a broken entry point and raped her.

Believing her to be dead, Durgesh fled and left the girl unconscious and bleeding, police said. After regaining consciousness, the girl managed to reach her family.

Alarmed by her blood-soaked condition, they immediately took her to a hospital and informed the police.

The girl provided a clear description of the accused, including his facial features, clothing, and the red electric rickshaw with a white roof which he drove, police added.

A case under relevant sections of kidnapping and rape, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was registered, police said.

Multiple CCTV cameras were analysed, through which the red electric rickshaw carrying the victim was traced. During further surveillance, the suspected red electric rickshaw was found parked between Rajendra Place Petrol Pump and JP Siddharth Hotel.

The police team kept watch at the spot. After some time, a person matching the victim's description arrived at the location. On noticing the police team, he attempted to flee but was chased and arrested.

During interrogation, Durgesh told police that he had noticed the girl at the traffic signal on earlier occasions and had planned the abduction. On his disclosure, police recovered blood-stained clothes and other evidence, he said.

The child is undergoing medical treatment and counselling.