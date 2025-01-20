AAP takes dig at BJP ahead of Delhi polls, launches satirical book on saffron party's 'achievements'

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, AAP on Monday unveiled a blank book titled "Bhajpa Ki Uplabdhiyan" (BJP's Achievements), mocking the saffron party for failing to fulfill its election promises.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said that the BJP made several promises to win the 2014 elections and again after coming to power, but failed to deliver on them.

"In 1925, the RSS was established in the country, in 1952, Jansangh was formed, and in 1980, the BJP was founded. After that, the BJP ruled in many states and made numerous promises. But despite making several promises to the public, after 2014, when PM Modi took office, he promised things like transferring Rs 15 lakh into people’s bank accounts, creating 2 crore jobs every year, providing pucca houses to all in slums, selling petrol at Rs 50 per litre, and strengthening the rupee against the dollar." He (Modi) also promised to give registry rights in unauthorised colonies.

"Today, AAP will release a book showcasing what he has been able to achieve so far. The BJP won't tell you this, but we will reveal it," Singh said, taking a jibe at the party.

"Today, we will release a book on BJP's promises and their real achievements. We urge people to read it and spread it among the masses," he said, showing the blank pages of the book in a sly dig at the BJP.

