MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 January 2025

Maharashtra: 77-year-old woman thrashed, forced to drink urine on suspicion of black magic

While the incident occurred on December 30, a police complaint was lodged earlier this month, and the victim's son and daughter-in-law approached senior officials on Friday demanding action, an official said

PTI Published 18.01.25, 01:23 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A 77-year-old woman was allegedly thrashed, forced to drink urine and branded with an iron rod on suspicion of practising black magic in a village in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said on Saturday.

While the incident occurred on December 30, a police complaint was lodged earlier this month, and the victim's son and daughter-in-law approached senior officials on Friday demanding action, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim is a resident of Retyakheda village in Chikhaldara taluka, he said.

In a letter to the district collector and superintendent of police, the complainants alleged that the woman was alone at home on December 30 when her neighbours caught hold of her, alleging that she practised black magic, the official said.

Villagers allegedly hit the victim with a wooden stick and slapped and thrashed her. She was also branded with hot iron rods on her hands and legs, the complainants have alleged.

As per the complaint, the woman was forced to drink urine and consume dog excreta, following which she was paraded with a garland of slippers around her neck.

The victim's son and daughter-in-law, who were away for work, found out about the incident on January 5 and lodged a police complaint.

Talking to PTI, Amravati Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said the incident was serious, and the complainants spoke to him on Friday.

The village is in the interiors of a forest, and a police official has been dispatched to verify the event, and accordingly, action will be taken.

He said it would also be verified if the concerned police station where the complaint was lodged tried to hide the incident, and action would be taken if there was any lapse.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Black Magic
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As CBI court readies RG Kar verdict, a look back at the extraordinary five months of churn

A young woman, an on-duty doctor, was found brutalised and killed in the seminar room of a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024; what has followed since then is unprecedented in the city’s recent history
Saif Ali Khan, (inset) Dr. Nitin Dange
Quote left Quote right

Saif is fortunate to have escaped a serious spinal injury. He should thank his stars

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT