‘56 lakh infiltrated into Bihar? What was home ministry doing?’ Voter-list revision protest washes out Parliament

Opposition protests over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar crippled Parliament for the fifth straight day Friday with one MP declaring that Union home minister Amit Shah should resign if so many illegal immigrants have infiltrated into India.

"This is happening for the first time in the history of independent India,” said Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra. “The chief election commissioner is speaking like a BJP spokesperson. If the central government thinks that 56 lakh people have infiltrated Bihar, then what was the home ministry doing? It's the responsibility of the home minister, and he should resign."

The 56 lakh figure is what the Election Commission has claimed as the number of bogus voters it has already weeded out in Bihar.

Proceedings at both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday as Opposition protests continued over Bihar, washing out the monsoon session's first week.

Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair after the Lok Sabha met at 2pm, rebuked the Opposition MPs for repeated disruptions despite what he called the government's assurance that it was willing to answer on all issues.

"Nobody is benefiting from this ruckus. People have sent you to raise their issues, you are disrupting the House. Getting the House adjourned is not an achievement, it is a matter of concern and the whole country is harmed by it," Pal told protesting Opposition MPs who rushed to the Well of the House raising slogans against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and demanding a discussion on the issue.

As the Opposition MPs continued with their protests, Pal adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, Question Hour in the Lok Sabha was disrupted for the fifth straight day.

The Rajya Sabha mirrored the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, tried to urge the protesting members, but when he failed to do so, he adjourned the House for the day to reassemble on Monday.

Earlier Friday, many MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, tore up posters with 'SIR' written on them and put them in a “disposal bin”.

The Opposition MPs also staged a protest march in the Parliament House complex, demanding the rollback of the SIR as well as a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

Kharge alleged that the Modi government wants to remove the votes of the poor, Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities and the deprived so that it can change the Constitution of India according to the Manusmriti.

"The RSS-BJP has always wanted to deprive the weaker sections of the society of the right to vote, and now by using SIR, it is hell-bent on fulfilling its years-old intention," he wrote in a post in Hindi on X.

It is very unfortunate that a constitutional institution like the Election Commission is supporting the BJP-RSS in this conspiracy of 'vote bandi', Kharge said.

"The whole country has seen how the BLOs of the Election Commission in Bihar are sitting and getting their own people to fill the forms, so that the right to vote can be snatched from the deprived sections of the society. Now the Election Commission will do the same thing across the country," he alleged.

"The BJP hates the Constitution of India and democracy. Every day it invents new ways to attack the Constitution made by Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar and Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru," he said.

Several Opposition MPs, including those of the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, TMC, JMM, RJD and Left parties, held a protest march with the banner 'SIR- Loktantra Par Vaar' (SIR is an assault on democracy).

In front of the Makar Dwar steps, a “disposal bin” was placed and the Opposition leaders tore the poster with SIR written on it and put it in the bin as a symbolic rejection of the exercise.

The MPs also raised slogans like "Save democracy" and "Stop vote-bandi".

In a post in Hindi on X along with pictures from the protest, Priyanka Gandhi said, "There is talk of implementing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) across the country. Our Constitution makers have given the right to vote to every Indian. Taking away the right to vote from the poor people is like destroying democracy. This is not acceptable."

The opposition MP also staged their protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises and raised slogans against the SIR.

CNN-News18 reported that the government had agreed to hold a special debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’ beginning Monday. This, the publication claimed, would end the Parliament logjam.