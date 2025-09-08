MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
5-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself with country-made pistol in Rajasthan

The boy's father Mukesh has been booked for keeping an illegal firearm at home and negligence

PTI Published 08.09.25, 11:54 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A five-year-old boy died after he accidentally shot himself with a country-made pistol while playing at his home in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, police said.

The incident took place in Chhitoli village on Sunday evening.

According to police, a country-made pistol was kept in a box in one of the rooms of the house. Devanshu, 5, took it out while playing and accidentally pulled the trigger, causing the bullet to pierce his head.

Hearing the gunshot, family members rushed to the room and found the boy lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to a private Hospital in Chandwaji where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The boy's father Mukesh has been booked for keeping an illegal firearm at home and negligence, officials said. The source of the weapon and circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

