Krishnanagar student murder: Prime accused’s father held in Rajasthan for helping son evade arrest

Days after the murder of student Ishita Mallick in West Bengal’s Nadia district and the arrest of prime accused Deshraj Singh, police on Sunday arrested his father, Raghvendra Singh, from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan for allegedly helping his son evade arrest and destroy evidence.

Raghvendra Singh, reportedly a personnel of a paramilitary force, has been put on house arrest for a week, officials said.

A senior police officer from Nadia said Raghvendra had actively supported his son’s escape and attempted to tamper with electronic evidence related to the crime.

The officer added that personnel from Nadia's Kotwali police station were tracking him for the past one week.

"With the support and consent of the central force and their higher authorities, Raghvendra was taken into custody after being produced in a Rajasthan court," the official said.

He will be brought to Bengal on transit remand by Monday morning and "we are hopeful about unravelling some key missing links after interrogating him," the official added.

Key accused Deshraj was arrested on September 1 from Uttar Pradesh while he was allegedly trying to cross into Nepal in a vehicle.

The crime took place in the last week of August when Deshraj, a youth from Uttar Pradesh living in Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas, allegedly stormed his girlfriend's house at Palpara in Krishnanagar, and shot her dead as she attempted to end their relationship.

Following the murder, the accused went on the run, evading investigators for days with the active support of his family, two gangster brothers-in-law, and influential circles in Uttar Pradesh.

Deshraj's arrest was preceded by the arrest of his maternal uncle, Kuldeep Singh, from Jamnagar in Gujarat on August 31.

Kuldeep had helped Deshraj escape and arranged fake documents to conceal his identity.

