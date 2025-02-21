33-year-old woman gang-raped in Bengaluru’s Koramangala, police arrest three

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Koramangala, police said on Friday.

Three of the accused have been arrested and the incident occurred around midnight on Thursday, they added.

The woman works in catering services and serves food at events, police said.

In her complaint, the victim—who is married—alleged that she was waiting at Jyothi Nivas College junction when four men in their 20s approached her and started a conversation. After befriending her, they invited her to dinner at a hotel, police added.

After dinner, they allegedly made sexual advances toward her and gang-raped her on the terrace of a private hotel.

They threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone and released her around 6 am on Friday, a senior police officer said.

After reaching home, she narrated the incident to her husband and informed the police, he added.

All the suspects hail from another state and work in hotels, he said.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case at Koramangala police station under Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested three accused. The fourth accused has also been identified, and efforts are underway to nab him," Joint Commissioner (East) Ramesh Banoth told PTI.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.