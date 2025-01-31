MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
27 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Kochi for illegal stay in Kerala

The arrests were part of an ongoing special operation, 'Operation Clean,' launched by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena after the arrest of 28-year-old Thaslima Begum two weeks ago

PTI Published 31.01.25, 10:31 AM
Representational image file picture

Twenty seven Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally staying and working in Kochi have been arrested, police said on Friday.

They were arrested in a joint operation carried out by Ernakulam rural police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad in the North Paravur area in the Ernakulam district, police said.

The Bangladeshi nationals were working at various locations in the guise of migrant workers from West Bengal, and a detailed questioning of the arrested is underway, a top police official said.

The arrests were part of an ongoing special operation, 'Operation Clean,' launched by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena after the arrest of 28-year-old Thaslima Begum two weeks ago.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

