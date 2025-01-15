MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Father, cousin kill 20-year-old woman for refusing to marry groom of their choice

The woman suffered four bullet injuries, say police, adding that a manhunt is on to nab her cousin. Further investigation underway

PTI Published 15.01.25, 03:02 PM
Representational image.

Representational image.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her father and her cousin for refusing to marry the man chosen by the family in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Gola ka Mandir area on Tuesday night, said City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar.

Tanu Gurjar, the victim, was to get married on January 18, but she was not ready to marry the man chosen by her family, he said.

She had a heated argument with her father, following which he allegedly shot her with a country-made firearm, while his nephew Rahul shot her with a pistol, the official said.

While Rahul escaped, the deceased's father Mahesh Singh Gurjar (45) remained at the spot brandishing the weapon. A police team rushed to the house after getting information and arrested him, the CSP said.

The woman suffered four bullet injuries, he said, adding that a manhunt is on to nab her cousin.

Further investigation is underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

