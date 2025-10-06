MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
18-year-old MBBS student allegedly gang-raped by friend, 2 more at Delhi hotel: Police

The accused, who is absconding, allegedly recorded the act and blackmailed the woman for nearly a month, they said

PTI Published 06.10.25, 10:49 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

An 18-year-old MBBS student was allegedly raped by a man and his two associates at a hotel in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The accused, who is absconding, allegedly recorded the act and blackmailed the woman for nearly a month, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that both the woman and the main accused hailed from the same district in Haryana.

The accused, who is said to be preparing for competitive exams in the national capital, had invited the woman to a hotel party, police said, citing the woman's testimony.

The woman alleged that she became unconscious after she had a drink she was offered by the man.

When she came around, she found she had been raped by the three, police said, citing the complaint.

Several teams have been formed to track the man, police said.

