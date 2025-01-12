The P-factor: Peeling the layers of your pancreas health

Amid all the talk about heart health, liver function and immunity, one essential organ often gets overlooked: the pancreas. This small yet powerful organ, tucked behind the stomach, plays a crucial role in keeping us healthy. It helps digest food by releasing enzymes and controls blood sugar by producing insulin. Yet, it rarely gets any attention — until problems arise.

With lifestyle diseases on the rise, pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas, is becoming increasingly common. Conditions like non-alcoholic pancreatitis are showing up more often, impacting both adults and younger populations due to dietary choices, stress and erratic routines. Why does the pancreas matter? What leads to its dysfunction? Here are a few practical steps you can take to support its health.



Why the pancreas matters

The pancreas might be a silent player, but its functions are essential.

Digestion: By releasing enzymes, it breaks down carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, allowing the body to absorb nutrients effectively.

Blood sugar control: It produces insulin, which regulates blood sugar. When insulin production is disrupted, it increases the risk of diabetes.

Pancreatitis, or inflammation of the pancreas, disrupts these critical functions. Acute pancreatitis can be severe and may require hospitalisation, but it can resolve with treatment. Chronic pancreatitis, on the other hand, leads to permanent damage, affecting digestion and significantly increasing the risk of diabetes. Nearly four out of every one lakh people in India are affected by acute pancreatitis annually, and chronic pancreatitis affects around 114 per one lakh people, which is one of the highest globally.



Busting myths

Myth: Only heavy drinkers get pancreatitis.

Fact: While alcohol can be a risk factor, 30 per cent of pancreatitis cases are now non-alcoholic. These cases are often linked to diet, stress, obesity, and lifestyle factors.



Myth: The pancreas isn’t as important as other organs.

Fact: Damage to the pancreas can lead to severe consequences, including diabetes and malnutrition. Studies show that 60 to 70 per cent of chronic pancreatitis patients develop diabetes within five years of diagnosis.

How diet patterns are straining the pancreas

Our modern diets, high in fast food and sugary drinks, are placing a significant strain on the pancreas. Here’s how these eating habits impact pancreatic health:

High-sugar, high-fat foods: Fast foods and sugary drinks cause rapid blood sugar spikes, forcing the pancreas to work overtime to release insulin and manage blood sugar levels. In India, more than 40 per cent of people exceed the recommended daily intake of sugar, leading to obesity and metabolic stress on the pancreas.

Frequent snacking on processed foods: Constantly snacking on sugary or processed foods means the pancreas is always active, producing insulin to manage blood sugar. This prolonged demand can eventually lead to insulin resistance, a major contributor to pancreatitis and diabetes.

Low-fibre diet: Fibre slows the absorption of sugars and fats, reducing insulin spikes. A diet low in fibre puts added pressure on the pancreas to regulate blood sugar quickly, increasing inflammation risk. Studies suggest that a fibre-rich diet can reduce the risk of chronic pancreatitis by 12 per cent.



The hidden impact of chronic stress

Stress is another factor silently impacting the pancreas. Chronic stress triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone that can raise blood sugar levels and demand more from the pancreas. Research shows that chronic stress is linked to a 40 per cent increase in digestive disorders, including pancreatitis.

When stress becomes long-term, it creates a state known as “inflammatory stress”. This constant low-grade inflammation makes the pancreas vulnerable. Taking steps to manage stress through mindfulness practices, deep breathing, yoga, or even short breaks throughout the day can help lower cortisol levels, reduce inflammation, and protect the pancreas.



The role of the circadian rhythm

Emerging research highlights the importance of the circadian rhythm — our body’s internal clock — in regulating organ functions, including the pancreas. The pancreas follows its own daily cycle, influencing the timing of enzyme and insulin release. Irregular sleep patterns or eating late at night disrupt this cycle, leading to imbalances in insulin production and digestive function.

One study found that those with erratic sleep schedules or frequent late-night eating had 30 per cent higher levels of inflammatory markers, raising the risk of metabolic disorders. Ayurveda’s Dinacharya (daily routine) has long advocated for aligning our schedules with natural rhythms through early waking, timely meals and quality sleep.



a pancreas-friendly lifestyle

Supporting the pancreas doesn’t require an extreme lifestyle overhaul — small, consistent actions make a big difference. Here are some practical ways to protect this essential organ.

Prioritise whole, nutrient-dense foods: Choose leafy greens, whole grains, and lean proteins like fish or lentils to support enzyme production and reduce inflammation.

Stay active: Physical activity helps regulate blood sugar and improves metabolism. Even a 10-minute walk after meals aids digestion and reduces strain on the pancreas.

Stick to regular mealtimes: Irregular eating habits stress the pancreas. Eating at consistent times each day promotes digestive balance and stabilises blood sugar.

Manage stress: Incorporate mindfulness, yoga, or deep breathing into your routine to lower cortisol levels and reduce inflammation. Even small breaks can make a big difference.

Avoid smoking and limit alcohol: Smoking doubles the risk of chronic pancreatitis, and alcohol is responsible for 70 per cent of chronic pancreatitis cases globally. Limiting these habits is essential for long-term pancreatic health.

Stay hydrated: Drinking water throughout the day supports digestion and helps prevent strain on the pancreas. Start your morning with a glass of warm water to stimulate digestion.



seven-day pancreas-friendly routine

Ready to give your pancreas some TLC? Try this simple seven-day routine:

Morning routine: Start your day with a glass of warm water and a few minutes of deep breathing.

Ditch processed snacks: Swap packaged snacks for whole foods like fruits, nuts, and seeds.

Regular mealtimes: Eat meals at the same time each day to stabilise blood sugar and support your pancreas.

Post-meal walk: A quick walk after meals can support digestion and reduce pancreatic strain.

Quality sleep: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to align with your natural rhythm.



Recognise early signs

Symptoms of pancreatitis can vary from mild to severe, but early recognition is crucial:

l Persistent upper abdominal pain, often radiating to the back

l Nausea and vomiting after eating

l Unexplained weight loss and signs of malnutrition, like fatigue and brittle nails

l If you experience these symptoms, consult a healthcare professional. Early action can prevent progression to chronic pancreatitis, where damage may become irreversible.



Value your pancreas

The rise in pancreatitis reflects a broader trend in health, where lifestyle-driven diseases are becoming more prevalent. The pancreas, though often overlooked, is vital for digestion and metabolic health. By adopting a balanced diet, managing stress and aligning with natural rhythms, we can protect this essential organ.

Prioritising pancreatic health through small, mindful choices today can prevent more serious health issues tomorrow. As we care for this unassuming organ, we not only support our digestion but also enhance our overall well-being.



Vaidya Shikha Prakash is an Ayurveda practitioner based in Dehradun