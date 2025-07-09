A balanced diet can rid you of body odour

I tend to smell bad in summer. What should I do?

Body odour can be offensive and worse in hot weather, but there are several effective ways to manage it. Bathe twice daily, using an antibacterial soap and a loofah to gently scrub away sweat and bacteria. Use a deodorant or body spray but avoid talcum powder, which can clog pores. Eat plenty of green vegetables as they contain chlorophyll, which helps neutralise body odour. Drink at least four litres of fluids (preferably water) daily. Include citrus fruits in your diet. They contain natural acids that help reduce odour. Also, chemicals from food are excreted in sweat, so reduce consumption of garlic and onions. Ensure you get enough zinc by eating a handful of nuts each day. Zinc deficiency can worsen body odour. Change your clothes, socks and undergarments daily to stay fresh.

Weight loss stalled I have been dieting and exercising to lose weight, but I seem to have hit a plateau.

Our bodies are remarkably adaptive. Over time, they can adjust to changes in diet, climate and physical activity. Unfortunately, this leads to weight loss plateaus. To overcome this, you need to shake things up — vary your routine, introduce new exercises, track your calorie intake — and engage different muscle groups. Incorporate short bursts of high-intensity activity to jolt your metabolism and push your body out of its comfort zone. Change is the key to continued progress.

White tongue I have a white coating on my tongue that is difficult to scrape off. There are also white patches on the insides of my cheeks.

This appears to be a fungal infection caused by candida (also known as monilia). Such infections often occur when the immune system is suppressed. This may be due to illness, certain medications such as steroids or antibiotics, or underlying conditions like diabetes. Although it is usually easy to treat with antifungal mouth paint, it’s essential to consult a physician to identify and address the underlying cause.

Heart attack signs My 62-year-old mother died suddenly of a heart attack. She had no warning symptoms at all.

After menopause, women can develop heart disease and experience heart attacks with symptoms that differ from those in men. Instead of the classic chest pain, they may feel unexplained fatigue, light-headedness, stomach pain or pain in the neck, shoulders or back. Sometimes, they may only notice shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing for no apparent reason.

It is vital to protect your heart health by controlling diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as by walking for at least 30 minutes daily.

Achy feet My feet hurt when I stand for a long time.

Foot pain is common as we age, partly due to loss of the natural cushioning fat in the feet and partly because of weight gain, which increases stress on the foot structures. You can try soaking your feet in warm salted water for 5-10 minutes while gently rocking them. Always wear supportive footwear, even indoors, preferably with soft soles and well-cushioned heels. Try these measures for two weeks. If you do not notice improvement, consult an orthopaedic surgeon.

Cracked heels I have ugly, painful, cracked heels. What do I do?

As we age, our skin tends to lose oil and elastin, especially if we are overweight. Without regular care, the heels can become hard and develop painful cracks. Soak your feet for 10 minutes in warm, salted, soapy water. Then gently scrub with a brush or pumice stone. After drying, apply paraffin oil or a moisturising lotion daily.

The writer has a family practice at Vellore and is the author of Staying Healthy in Modern India. If you have any questions on health issues please write to yourhealthgm@yahoo.co.in