Follow up of annual health check-up important

Master health check-ups are widely advertised by diagnostic centres and hospitals, often at subsidised rates. Some even organise medical camps with special offers for consultation or treatment. Many of these are “walk-in” packages that do not require a doctor’s referral.

Sometimes, the check-up is part of a pre-employment process, where employers want to ensure that new recruits are healthy and unlikely to take frequent sick leave. At other times, apparently healthy and asymptomatic individuals, especially older adults, opt for a master check-up as a precaution, hoping to detect any hidden disease early.

A master health check-up should include basic measurements such as height, weight, pulse rate and blood pressure. Blood tests usually start with a complete blood count (CBC), which can detect borderline anaemia, a common cause of unexplained fatigue, as well as infections or conditions like eosinophilia.

Blood sugar evaluation helps identify prediabetes, borderline diabetes and even full-blown diabetes in people who may have no symptoms and are often shocked by the results. Elevated lipid levels can silently damage blood vessels, increasing the risk of stroke and heart disease. Unfortunately, since high cholesterol causes no pain or discomfort, many people remain unaware of the danger until it’s too late.

Liver function should be monitored regularly, not just by those who drink regularly (more than 10 drinks a week) but by everyone. People born before the Hepatitis B vaccination became routine may still be vulnerable to infection, which can cause slow, symptomless liver damage that progresses to cirrhosis or liver failure.

“Fatty liver” is another common finding, often detected incidentally during an abdominal ultrasound. In people who do not drink alcohol, it is usually due to metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), a condition linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and poor dietary habits.

Kidney function tests measure levels of urea and creatinine in the blood. Elevated values may indicate that the kidneys are under strain. Often undiagnosed conditions such as diabetes or hypertension silently damage the kidneys over time, and these tests can help detect the problem early.

Before opting for an attractively priced master health check-up, see whether it includes essential tests such as thyroid function, Vitamin D and B12 levels, and calcium and phosphorus measurements. For men, the PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test helps assess the risk of prostate cancer, while for women, the CA-125 test can screen for ovarian cancer. Routine urine and stool analyses are also important, as they can reveal hidden infections or blood loss. Women over the age of 40 need a mammogram, and those over 30 require a Pap smear. Pap smears are not typically recommended after the age of 65.

A master health check-up is useful only if it is interpreted correctly and followed by appropriate action. Abnormal results do not always mean disease and expected results do not guarantee lifelong health. Values can vary slightly from one laboratory to another, so it is best to discuss your results with a qualified healthcare professional rather than relying on automated reports or online interpretations.

Once a baseline is established, a repeat check-up is usually recommended every year after the age of 40, or earlier if you have risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension or a family history of heart disease. The purpose is not just to detect disease but to prevent it and make timely adjustments to lifestyle.

Good health is not something discovered in a report. It must be maintained every day through balanced living, regular physical activity and periodic medical reviews.

The writer has a family practice at Vellore and is the author of Staying Healthy in Modern India. If you have any questions on health issues please write to yourhealthgm@yahoo.co.in