Doctor AI and the right prompt

Q After visits to my doctor for routine check-ups or illnesses, I regularly double-check everything with AI. At times, the two views are diametrically opposed.

It is good that you are cross-checking as a great deal of morbidity is due to misdiagnosis. However, to use AI properly, you need to provide accurate and complete information. Do not withhold details and remember that an incorrect prompt can throw the AI entirely off track.

An actual doctor is more likely to evaluate not only your present complaint but also correlate it with your past medical history, family history, lifestyle and occupational background. Ideally, the two should complement each other.

Try consulting “Dr AI” before your appointment, not after. That way, you can ask your doctor informed questions and have a more meaningful discussion.

Balance loss Q Sometimes I suddenly and momentarily lose my balance and fall.

This symptom could indicate a serious problem. It could be a TIA (transient ischaemic attack), which can herald the possibility of a full-blown stroke. It should not be ignored.

You need to have your lipid profile and blood sugar checked. A Doppler study to assess whether the carotid arteries have narrowed is also advisable. Early evaluation and treatment can reduce the risk of an event.

Painful feet Q After turning 60, I feel pain in both feet whenever I stand for long periods. I underwent a series of tests but all reports were normal.

As we age, we tend to gain weight while losing the protective fat pad on the soles of our feet. This thinning reduces cushioning and can cause the type of pain you are describing, especially while standing.

Try not to walk barefoot. Use well-cushioned footwear both inside and outside the house. Soft insoles or silicone heel pads can provide additional comfort. Maintaining a healthy weight and doing gentle foot-strengthening exercises (such as picking up a pen from the floor with your toes) may help reduce discomfort.

If the pain persists, worsens or is associated with swelling, redness or numbness, consult a doctor to rule out conditions such as plantar fasciitis, arthritis or neuropathy.

Iron supplements Q My haemoglobin level is low. I have been advised iron supplements. When should I take them?

Iron is best absorbed on an empty stomach, taken with water or a citrus juice such as orange or lime juice as Vitamin C improves absorption. Do not take it along with a calcium supplement or milk. Calcium and iron hamper each other’s absorption so that overall intake is reduced

