‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ echoes around Anfield as Liverpool crowned Premier League champions

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions after a commanding 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s side required a point to secure the title and match Manchester United’s record of 20 league crowns.

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspurs at Anfield on Sunday.

With goals from Luis Díaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and an own goal by Spurs’ Destiny Udogie sealed Liverpool’s triumph.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates after winning the English Premier League on Sunday.

As Liverpool’s team coach arrived at Anfield amidst plumes of red smoke and the heavy scent of sulphur and cordite in the air, fans welcomed their heroes with banners and scarves proclaiming, "The Most Successful Club In England."

This was a moment that the fans waited for 35 years.

Although Liverpool have clinched the title, the Premier League trophy presentation will take place on the final weekend of the season, when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday, May 25.

Mohamed Salah, who was among the scorers on the day, extended his lead in the race for the Golden Boot, taking his tally to 28 goals — six ahead of second-placed Alexander Isak of Newcastle United, who has 22.

Speaking to LFCTV after the match, Salah said, "Incredible. Incredible to win the Premier League here with the fans – [it] is something special. You saw that today and you saw it in the game. It’s an incredible feeling to win the Premier League here with Liverpool and the fans.”

“This is way better [than five years ago], 100 per cent... It feels more special with the fans, but I don’t want to take that from anyone. You have a different group now and a different manager. To show you’re able to do it again is something special,” he added.

Slot’s seamless transition into what many considered the impossible task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp has been remarkable.

The Dutchman guided Liverpool to the title without much reinforcement of the squad he inherited.

This success stands as a testament to the astute approach taken by Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Arne Slot

Following Klopp’s shock announcement in January, 2024 that he would step down, the outgoing manager had remarked to Sky Sports: "Liverpool 2.0 doesn't stop after I leave. It's just the start of another project with a really good squad."

Slot, confirmed as Klopp’s successor in May, along with Hughes, opted to retain the existing squad after transfer target Martin Zubimendi declined a move to Anfield.

Liverpool players and manager celebrate after winning the English Premier League

Liverpool’s triumph was made all the sweeter as it unfolded before their vast, passionate support at Anfield, with the Kop providing a fitting backdrop to the celebrations.

In the context of Liverpool Football Club, "The Kop" refers to the single-tiered, terraced stand at Anfield, where most vocal and passionate Liverpool supporters gather.

It marked the first time since Sir Kenny Dalglish’s side clinched the league crown against Queens Park Rangers on 28 April 1990 that such elation had been shared inside a packed stadium.

Dalglish himself watched from the directors' box, bearing witness to another historic moment.

Jurgen Klopp had guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2020, but the celebrations then were a muted affair.

With the world gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic, the trophy lift took place in an empty Anfield, witnessed only by invited family and friends, while the players had marked their success in the quieter surroundings of Formby Golf Club.

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk

Captain Virgil van Dijk summed up the emotion of the day, telling Sky Sports: "This is the most beautiful club in the world. We deserve this. We are going to enjoy the next couple of weeks and take it in."