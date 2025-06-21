Yoga can save humanity, says PM Modi; BJP credits 'Vishwaguru' for India's global recognition

As people across the world observed the importance and timelessness of India’s ancient traditions on the 11th International Yoga Day, the mood in the country’s political corridors echoed with nationalistic pride and deference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing global recognition for yoga.

There were stretches, oaths, and even jabs at rivals.

1 6 PM Modi at this year's Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam. Screengrab from video posted on X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the whole world was going through tensions with many regions facing unrest and instability, and that Yoga gives a direction of peace and brings oneness.

Addressing the participants at Visakhapatnam, Modi said the day marked the beginning of the ancient practice for humanity where inner peace becomes global policy.

"Unfortunately, today the whole world is going through some kind of tension. In many regions, unrest and instability are increasing. In such a situation, Yoga gives us the direction of peace. Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, to balance, to become whole again," he said.

"My request to the world-- let this Yoga day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy," the PM said.

2 6 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes part in 'Mass Yoga Practice Program', organized on International Day of Yoga, in Gorakhpur, Saturday

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said yoga is a gift of India's Rishi tradition. By making it a medium of public welfare, India paved the way for the world's welfare.

Addressing a programme at Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Bhavan auditorium in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said, "Yoga is such a mantra for all of us from the Rishi tradition of India, which provides us with a healthy mind along with a healthy body."

"Indian wisdom has made us all aware about Yoga in detail since ancient times," he said, adding that Dharma, Karma, Moksha, and any work can be achieved only with a healthy body.

3 6 Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda takes part in a yoga session, organised on the International Day of Yoga, at the lawns of Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Saturday, June 21 PTI

Yoga has found global acceptance since 2015, and it is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts that the International Day of Yoga is being celebrated internationally today, Union health minister J.P. Nadda said on Saturday.

Leading a mass yoga demonstration at Kartavya Path in Delhi, he said it is a moment of pride that people have gathered to celebrate this Indian "knowledge system".

"During his address to the UN General Assembly in 2014, the prime minister had proposed that yoga be celebrated internationally every year on 21st June, which was backed by over 170 countries,” Nadda added.

The BJP minister said yoga has been included under the National Health Policy 2017 to offer a more holistic and accessible approach to healthcare.

4 6 Scindia at the historic Rajbada Palace X/@JyotiradityaScindia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said a new history of yoga is being created at the international level under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister for Communications participated in a mass yoga session at the historic Rajbada Palace of the erstwhile Holkar rulers in Indore to mark the 11th International Yoga Day.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Scindia said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new history of yoga is being created at the international level. Based on the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), the entire world is now connected to yoga."

5 6 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta takes part in a yoga session on the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta slammed the AAP dispensation, alleging that the party associated yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and did not celebrate yoga.

"If they associate yoga with Prime Minister Modi, what can we do? Tomorrow, he might leave his food if he sees PM's association with it. After seeing BJP government in Delhi, he left the national capital," she charged.

The CM performed yoga on the banks of the Yamuna river in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar.

She was joined by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and her cabinet minister Kapil Mishra.

On the choice of the venue, Gupta said they wanted to show people that the cleaning work of the river is underway.

"Yamuna river is the symbol of our faith but the previous governments have ignored it. They did not work to clean it. But in the four months that we have been in power, we have worked to clean it," she said.

6 6 Himanta Biswa Sarma at Salbari in Baska district on International Yoga Day. PTI

Asserting that the world has rediscovered the power of yoga, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said, “Yoga is our glorious cultural heritage and the whole world has accepted it,” adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made efforts for the global recognition of yoga.



