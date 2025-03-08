MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Women manning PM Modi’s social media on Women’s Day, celebrating Nari Shakti

Marking International Women’s Day, PM Modi hands over his social media to women achievers, reaffirms his commitment to empowering women

Our Web Desk Published 08.03.25, 12:33 PM

On International Women's Day in 2020, Modi's social media accounts were operated by seven women achievers, providing them a global platform to inspire others.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields," Modi said in a post on X.

The women used the prime minister's social media accounts as a global platform to inspire others. Here's what each of them said:

Vaishali Rameshbabu (Indian chess grandmaster )
Vaishali Rameshbabu (Indian chess grandmaster )

"Especially the young girls- follow your dreams, no matter the hurdles. Your passion will power your success!" (X/@narendramodi)
Elina Mishra (Nuclear Scientist)
Elina Mishra (Nuclear Scientist)

"My interest and inquisitiveness for science developed due to my father, who is my inspiration"(X/@narendramodi)
Ajaita Shah (Founder/CEO of Frontier Markets)
Ajaita Shah (Founder/CEO of Frontier Markets)

"A financially empowered woman is a confident decision-maker, independent thinker, architect of her own future and a maker of modern India"(X/@narendramodi)
Dr. Anjlee Agarwal (Founder of @samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility)
Dr. Anjlee Agarwal (Founder of @samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility)

"Let's ensure that every woman, every individual, can navigate their life with dignity and independence"(X/@narendramodi)
Shilpi Soni (Space scientist)
Shilpi Soni (Space scientist)

"What I like about ISRO is that there is no glass ceiling and offers immense opportunities for all, to address complex challenges with innovative solutions"(X/@narendramodi)
Anita Devi (Entrepreneur)
Anita Devi (Entrepreneur)

Today, I am working to take my family forward through mushroom production. I have not only made my path easier, but have also made hundreds of women self-reliant. (X/@narendramodi)

