Women manning PM Modi’s social media on Women’s Day, celebrating Nari Shakti

On International Women's Day in 2020, Modi's social media accounts were operated by seven women achievers, providing them a global platform to inspire others.
"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields," Modi said in a post on X.
The women used the prime minister's social media accounts as a global platform to inspire others. Here's what each of them said:
Vaishali Rameshbabu (Indian chess grandmaster )"Especially the young girls- follow your dreams, no matter the hurdles. Your passion will power your success!" (X/@narendramodi)
Elina Mishra (Nuclear Scientist)"My interest and inquisitiveness for science developed due to my father, who is my inspiration"(X/@narendramodi)
Ajaita Shah (Founder/CEO of Frontier Markets)"A financially empowered woman is a confident decision-maker, independent thinker, architect of her own future and a maker of modern India"(X/@narendramodi)
Dr. Anjlee Agarwal (Founder of @samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility)"Let's ensure that every woman, every individual, can navigate their life with dignity and independence"(X/@narendramodi)
Shilpi Soni (Space scientist)"What I like about ISRO is that there is no glass ceiling and offers immense opportunities for all, to address complex challenges with innovative solutions"(X/@narendramodi)
Anita Devi (Entrepreneur)Today, I am working to take my family forward through mushroom production. I have not only made my path easier, but have also made hundreds of women self-reliant. (X/@narendramodi)