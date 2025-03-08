Women manning PM Modi’s social media on Women’s Day, celebrating Nari Shakti

On International Women's Day in 2020, Modi's social media accounts were operated by seven women achievers, providing them a global platform to inspire others.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields," Modi said in a post on X.