'Who made Trump sarpanch, chaudhary': Opposition asks Modi government after US President’s Kashmir overture

Days after the US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he wanted to work with India and Pakistan for a solution in Kashmir, the Opposition tore into the Modi government, accusing it of allowing foreign interference in one of the country’s most sensitive bilateral matters.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal said on Monday “The most important issue Congress is raising is whether there is third-party intervention or not. It is clear in the Shimla Agreement that there will be no third-party involvement. Now, the US President is claiming that he is the mediator of all these things.”

In the aftermath of the 1971 war, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former President of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto signed the Shimla Agreement. According to the agreement, India and Pakistan agreed to settle all disputes, including Kashmir, through direct, bilateral negotiations. This clause became a central part of India’s argument against third-party intervention.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut directed his criticism at the BJP, holding them responsible for what he saw as an opening given to Trump. “BJP is a duplicate of Chanakya, who gave President Trump the right to interfere in Kashmir matters. They should read the Shimla Accord, it mentions talks can happen between the two countries only, who made President Trump the 'Sarpanch', the 'Chaudhary'? Did we make President Trump chaudhary?"

Congress leader Pawan Khera tagged Donald Trump on X and asked, “When will our BSF jawan Purnam Sahu be released from Pakistani captivity?”

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw has been in Pakistani custody since April 23.

RJD MP Manoj Jha questioned the legitimacy of any foreign comment on Kashmir, calling for an immediate session of Parliament to send a direct signal to Washington. “A special session should be called and the American President must be given a message. Who told you to bring up the Kashmir issue? We have our own agreements, it is our historic heritage, just because you like 'Chaudharahat', you become a self-proclaimed one."

The chorus of criticism suggests that while political parties across the board may support the military’s actions, they are not on the same page when it comes to how the situation has been communicated internationally.

On Sunday, leaders of Opposition in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the latest developments in cross-border firing.

For the Opposition, Trump’s comment is not a diplomatic slip, it’s a challenge to India’s sovereign stance, and they are demanding that it be addressed in the one place they believe it must be: the Parliament.