‘Where did 300 kg RDX come from’: IYC leader Uday Bhanu Chib asks on Pulwama attack anniversary

1 7 A security personnel keeps vigil amid high alert on sixth anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, at Lethpora, in Pulwama, J&K, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Six years after one of the deadliest terror attacks on Indian security forces, the Pulwama attack continues to evoke strong emotions across the country.

On February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora-Pulwama on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, killing 40 jawans.

Days later, the Indian Air Force struck terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan, in retaliatory strikes.

2 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives, calling their sacrifice unforgettable.

“Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation,” PM Modi posted on X.

3 7 Amit Shah (PTI)

Besides paying tribute to martyred soldiers, Union home minister Amit Shah iterated the government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism.

Shah emphasised the government’s “zero-tolerance” approach to terrorism, saying, “Be it through a surgical strike or an air strike, the Modi government is determined to completely destroy terrorists by carrying out a campaign with a 'zero-tolerance' policy against them.”

4 7 People pay floral tribute at the site of the ‘2019 Pulwama attack’ at Lethpora on its 6th anniversary, in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (PTI)

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul drew a stark contrast between the day’s global significance and India’s collective grief.

“Today, the world may be celebrating Valentine’s Day, but for the 1.4 billion people of India, this day will forever remain a dark chapter in our history. On this very day, in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, a barbaric attack claimed the lives of nearly 40 of our brave soldiers, who laid down their lives in supreme sacrifice for the motherland. Jai Hind! @narendramodi,” Paul wrote on X.

5 7 Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Opposition raises unanswered questions

Opposition leaders also marked the occasion, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying, “I pay my heartfelt salute and humble tribute to our brave soldiers martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack. India will never forget his supreme sacrifice.”

But Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib posted a video on X questioning the BJP government.

6 7 Uday Bhanu Chib (PTI)

Chib asked in the video, "Where did that 300 kg RDX come from due to which the incident occurred? And after the attack why Modiji threatened Jammu and Kashmir's Governor to remain silent? The entire country and mostly the families of the martyred CRPF soldiers have the right to know because of whom it happened. Whose responsibility is this?"

Congress leader Saral Patel said, “Never Forget, Never Forgive! If the Home Ministry had provided five aircraft to the CRPF to ferry their convoy, our 40 soldiers would not have been martyred.”

7 7 Akshay Kumar (left), Shikhar Dhawan (X/@akshaykumar, PTI)

Voices from Bollywood and the sports world also joined in.

Actor Akshay Kumar stated, “Those who die for their country, become immortal. Salute to the martyrdom of our brave soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama attack. We will always remember them and stand with their families. Jai Hind!”

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said, “Remembering the brave hearts of the CRPF jawans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Pulwama attack. Their bravery will continue to inspire our fight against terrorism.”

RELATED TOPICS CRPF Terrorism