What are the symptoms of HMPV? As Karnataka cases hit headlines, doctors stress early detection, hygiene, caution

‘Coughing, sneezing during winters should not be considered normal’

Dr Ruchi Golash, a senior consultant at CMRI Hospital, Kolkata, stressed the importance of recognising the early signs of HMPV infection in children.

“Do not ignore any ordinary cough and cold in your child as these are viral illnesses and they always start abruptly,” Golash said.

“Parents must note that initial symptoms of HMPV will always be milder than what an actual disease will show itself up to be in a matter of time. They most of the time lead to severe cough and breathlessness and then the oxygen saturation in blood begins to fall,” she said.

1 6 Representational Image

ADVERTISEMENT

She warned that dismissing cough and cold as minor ailments could lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

“Just yesterday, I saw a 3-month-old in my clinic and I could sense from my stethoscope a crepitus sound [a crackling, popping, or grating sound that can occur in the chest when air is pushed through the soft tissue] from her lungs. This was highly suggestive of a disease but parents are refusing to admit the child. This child was from Noida,” she said.

“I am also seeing patients from the outskirts of Kolkata like Birbhum having the same issue. Some children need to be admitted as in future it can get more severe. If we can contain it in the initial stage then it will never be as big as what Covid-19 became,” she added.

2 6 Dr Ruchi Golash, a senior consultant at CMRI Hospital

“I am also seeing patients from the outskirts of Kolkata like Birbhum having the same issue. Some children need to be admitted as in future it can get more severe. If we can contain it in the initial stage then it will never be as big as what Covid-19 became,” she added.

People should follow simple respiratory protocols including covering their mouth and face while sneezing and coughing, and wearing a mask, she said.

“Coughing and sneezing during winters should not be considered as normal; it is not normal but a sign of illness. Avoiding contact with anyone who has a minor cough and cold also can help to a great extent. Parents should refrain from sending their child to school in case they have a cough and cold as they will spread it to other kids and also to their aged teachers,” Golash said.

3 6 Dr Ashok Mittal, senior consultant, Pediatrics and Neonatology, Fortis Hospital

‘The test is expensive and starts from Rs 7,000’

Dr Ashok Mittal, senior consultant at Fortis Hospital, Kolkata, pointed out the difficulty in diagnosing HMPV due to the high cost of testing.

“The major challenge that we face while seeing patients is most of them ignore getting a throat swab test done, because of which we cannot get to know exactly which virus is troubling the child,” he said.

“The test is expensive and starts from Rs 7,000 and depending upon the number of viruses to be checked and the technology the lab is using it can go up to Rs 15,000 rupees,” he explained.

“Covid-19 tests were also expensive in the beginning but later the government made it mandatory to be done at Rs 400. Knowing about HMPV is very difficult because of this and we do not get to know exactly how much it is spreading. In case the child refuses to eat and becomes dull, that is also one of the signs,” Mittal said.

4 6 Representational Image

He said that while most cases are mild, children and elderly individuals with weakened immunity are at higher risk of complications like pneumonia.

“The virus primarily spreads through aerosol which is airborne and also through touch. Hence, Covid-19-appropriate behaviour must be followed thoroughly. Parents need to know the warming signals which is if the child becomes very lethargic and dull or is experiencing breathing difficulties,” he said.

5 6 Dr Murali Bhaskar, who runs his clinic in Bengaluru

Preventive Measures and when to seek help

Dr Murali Bhaskar, who runs his clinic in Bengaluru, spoke about the importance of preventive measures to curb HMPV’s spread.

The virus that acts similarly to the common cold, he pointed out.

“While not new, it's currently seeing increased prevalence, particularly with an outbreak in China. The virus is already present in India and in my city Bengaluru, though there's no cause for panic,” he said.

He recommended frequent handwashing, masking around sick individuals, and avoiding crowded spaces to combat the spread of the virus.

6 6 Shutterstock

“Last year, a mother brought her 3-year-old daughter to my clinic who had been coughing with a mild fever for a week. While the mother initially dismissed it as a simple cold, examination revealed wheezing sounds and concerning fatigue. After two days of hospital care including oxygen and supportive treatment, the child made a complete recovery,” he shared.

He urged families to watch for symptoms like persistent fever, runny or stuffy nose, or bodyache and headache, and to seek immediate medical attention if these occur.

“Certain groups need to exercise additional caution, particularly children under 5 years, elderly individuals over 60, those with compromised immunity such as diabetics or cancer patients, and people with lung conditions like asthma or COPD,” he said.

“These populations face a higher risk of complications, including potential chest infections or pneumonia. There isn't a specific treatment for HMPV. Home care typically involves managing symptoms with medications like Crocin/Calpol/Dolo for fever and body pain, cough syrup for cough relief, and antihistamines like Cetrizine for nasal symptoms,” he added.