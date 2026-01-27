What are Bhairav battalions that made their Republic Day Parade debut?

Marching down Kartavya Path for the first time on Republic Day, the newly raised Bhairav Light Commando Battalion showed how India plans to respond faster and harder at the borders.

The battalion’s debut was a demo on how future wars may actually be fought.

In the Indian Army’s own description, the Bhairav units are built to “fight tonight”.

Each battalion comprises around 250 soldiers drawn from infantry, artillery, air defence, signals and other combat support arms. “Designed for rapid response and high-intensity operations, it serves as the first responder on the battlefield,” a defence ministry official told PTI.

The 4 BHAIRAV Battalion contingent of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment

The official added that the battalion embodies the ethos of ‘Sant Sipahi’, fierce in battle yet spiritually composed. The name ‘Bhairav’, inspired by the fierce and protective manifestations of Lord Shiva, symbolises “controlled aggression, invincibility and righteous power,” the official said.

Unlike Para Special Forces, which typically undertake strategic missions deep inside enemy territory, Bhairav battalions are positioned closer to the border. Their role is to respond to situations that demand immediate intervention.

Bhairav Battalion personnel during rehearsals for Republic Day, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi

The Indian Army began raising the first batch of five Bhairav light commando battalions around August and September 2025. After their first public appearance at the Army Day parade in Jaipur on January 15, the Republic Day march marked their entry onto the national stage.

Their role of the Bhairav battalion is to respond to situations that demand immediate intervention

Structurally, Bhairav battalions are designed for agility.

They are lighter and faster than traditional infantry units, yet more scalable than special forces formations. This allows commanders to deploy them across multiple theatres with relative ease.

The battalions are being placed under corps- and division-level formations, especially in sensitive sectors such as Rajasthan, Jammu, Ladakh and the Northeast. Their design allows for multi-domain operations, combining ground action with drone usage and electronic support.

The battalion embodies the ethos of 'Sant Sipahi', fierce in battle yet spiritually composed

The formation of the Bhairav battalion was announced on July 27 by Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Before stepping into the ceremonial spotlight, Bhairav units underwent intensive training and operational validation, including participation in Exercise Akhand Prahar. Some battalions under the Southern Command follow a ‘sons of the soil’ concept, drawing on local knowledge of terrain, climate and language to improve operational effectiveness.

The debut also drew attention beyond military circles.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra described the Bhairav Battalion as his standout moment from the Republic Day parade.

“This one is my pick from the Republic Day Parade. The Bhairav Battalion. A reminder that victory is won by the spirit of the warrior, not just the strength of the hardware. I would not recommend messing with them,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).