Week after gang-rape on campus, South Calcutta Law College reopens with security measures

The South Calcutta Law College, where a student was gang-raped on the evening of June 25, . reopened on Monday after a week-long break in classes.

Four people – an ex-student and casual employee (sacked after the incident), two students and a security guard – have been arrested in connection with the crime.

1 3 Picture: Soumyajit Dey

The college authorities and the Kolkata Police have taken a string of measures to keep the students, specially the girls, safe inside the campus.

When the gates of the college were reopened for staff and students on Monday, a team of policemen and guards were at the gate checking the identity card of every student and staff member, both teaching and non-teaching.

The new timing for the classes at the college is 8am to 2pm.

The college authorities have barred any person, student or a member of the teaching and non-teaching staff, from remaining inside the campus after 2pm

2 3 Picture: Soumyajit Dey

The sole permanent security guard at the campus will be responsible for ensuring the premises are vacant.

3 3 CCTV camera installed inside college premises. Picture: Soumyajit Dey

A team of at least two officers and eight constables including four women will be posted round the clock at the students’ union and the guard room.

A reserve force team will be at the Kasba Police station, around 500m from the college.