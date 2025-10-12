The Great Indian Bizarre: Man Bathes in Joy Post-Divorce, bus conductor turns part-time Spiderman

Sorry Murali, but Vande Bharat is the best spinner.

A Sabarmati–Gurugram Vande Bharat special train, designed to glide through 898 km in a neat 15 hours, somehow ended up covering nearly 1,400 km in 28 hours — all thanks to what officials politely called an “operational issue.”

Instead of its planned route, the train took a scenic (and very, very long) detour via Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, and Mathura — because it didn’t have the high-reach pantograph needed for the original line.

India’s fastest premium train took longer than a slow-moving wedding baraat to reach its destination.

Social media, of course, had a field day. “The BEST spinner in the world is not Muralidharan, but the railway route planner,” one user joked.

Another wrote, “A 15-hour ride done in 28 — that’s not a delay, that’s character development.”

While officials scrambled to explain the mix-up, passengers reportedly gained a rare bragging right — completing what might be the most unintentional sightseeing tour ever offered by Indian Railways.

A father's little red car

There are midlife crises but this sure is different.

Somewhere in India, a man bought a bright red toy car for his young son. So far, so wholesome. Until the father decided to “just test it once.”

A viral video on X shows a grown man, knees practically in his chest, zipping around in a plastic red car meant for toddlers, while the actual toddler is running beside the car.

The mother is heard trying to mediate peace between her sulking child and the overgrown one.

The Telegraph Online does not endorse stealing toys from children, however emotionally fulfilling it may seem.

Social media, of course, found the right humour in it. One user wrote, “Beta, this is what happens when EMI meets childhood dreams.” Another added, “This man just unlocked Level 2 of Dadhood, when you start stealing your kid’s toys.”

When your wife becomes ‘Nagin’

In Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, a man has filed a complaint that sounds straight out of a TV soap. Meraj, from Lodhasa village in Mahmudabad tehsil, approached the district magistrate claiming his wife “turns into a nagin” at night, leaving him unable to sleep.

Meraj told District Magistrate Abhishek Anand during Samadhan Diwas, “She spends the nights pretending to be a ‘nagin’, hissing and scaring me.”

According to him, he had pleaded with local police, but no help came.

The district magistrate, surprisingly, asked police to investigate. “We have received a complaint and the matter is under investigation,” said a police official.

The plot thickened when Naseemun appeared in a video firing back. She accused Meraj of dowry harassment and claimed, “Meraj is staging all this for his second marriage.”

She added, “Meraj is not covering my medical or food expenses,” and reminded everyone she’s four months pregnant.

From Holy Matrimony to Milky Freedom: Man Bathes in Joy Post-Divorce

When William Shakespeare’s Othello says, “"She's gone. I am abused, and my relief must be to loathe her", he probably didn’t picture a man in India bathing in milk and slicing a cake to mark the end of his own marriage.

In a viral instagram video uploaded by @iamdkbiradar, a man is seen celebrating his divorce by bathing in milk, getting decked up and cutting a cake.

And it wasn’t just any cake — this one came iced with his marital ‘wins’: “Happy Divorce. 120gm Gold. 18 Lakh Cash,” flanked by two grinning smileys, as if to say, “worth every penny.”

The video has sparked a range of reaction from netizens, with most people being amused by the man’s extremity.

In a society where divorce is often whispered about behind closed doors, this man turned it into a full-blown celebration, complete with a guest of honour — a bucket of milk.

When forest officers experience life from the tiger’s POV

Call it poetic justice or a jungle remix of UNO reverse, forest officials in Karnataka found themselves trapped in their own tiger cage.

The bizarre scene unfolded in Bommalapura village in Gundlupet taluk, near the Bandipur buffer zone, a region where cattle often go missing and “big cats” are the usual suspects. But this time, it wasn’t the tiger that ended up in a cage.

A viral video from the spot shows about half a dozen men, all forest department staff, standing glumly inside a massive iron trap meant for wild animals.

Outside, villagers can be seen circling the cage, shouting and recording the moment on their phones.

According to reports, the men locked inside weren’t poachers or trespassers, but government employees, forest guards and watchers who had come to the area to look into complaints about cattle killings.

The villagers alleged that despite repeated appeals, the forest department had failed to either capture the tigers or compensate the farmers who lost their livestock. So, in an act of symbolic protest, they decided to “trap” the officials instead.

For a few tense minutes, the scene looked like a wildlife documentary in reverse — humans behind bars, surrounded by an angry herd.

After much persuasion (and a fair bit of embarrassment), the officials were released unharmed.

Police and senior forest officers soon reached the spot and promised immediate talks with the agitated villagers.

The residents have demanded swift compensation for their lost cattle and quicker response to fresh sightings of big cats near human settlements.

Social media went into a frenzy. One user said, “Plot twist: tiger files RTI asking when humans will be released.”

Another commented, “Finally, humans understood how it feels to be trapped for no fault of their own.”

For once in the forests of Bandipur, the hunters didn’t just become the hunted, they became the exhibit.

Conductor by day, spidey at night

Durga Puja in Kolkata is all about dazzling pandals, glowing streets, endless queues and of course, the crowd that somehow fits everywhere.

But one viral video has taken that “fitting in” spirit to a heroic new level.

The clip shows a jam-packed minibus, something Kolkatans see every Puja season.

But this time, there’s a twist — the conductor isn’t standing at the door.

He’s clinging to the side of the bus, perched on the window frame like a full-time ticket checker, part-time Spiderman.

With one hand gripping the metal bar and the other ready to issue tickets, he’s seen grinning — clearly unfazed by gravity or traffic.

Passengers inside look amused, while viewers online can’t stop laughing.

Social media crowned him the “Bengali Spiderman,” with one user writing, “With great crowd comes great responsibility.”

Another joked, “Not all heroes wear capes — some hang outside minibuses to keep Puja traffic moving.”

Because in Kolkata, even a bus conductor can turn the daily Puja chaos into a blockbuster moment — no CGI required.