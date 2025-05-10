Virat Kohli, India’s best Test captain, set to retire ahead of England tour: Reports

1 4 India's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP/PTI)

Virat Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his intention to retire from international Test cricket ahead of India’s five-match series in England starting June 20.

According to reports, Kohli conveyed his decision a few days ago, and is unlikely to be available for the series.

The announcement, still unofficial, follows Rohit Sharma’s sudden retirement from Test cricket this week. Both senior batters had stepped away from T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup in Barbados last year.

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot on the third day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (PTI)

A senior BCCI official has spoken to Kohli, requesting him to reconsider, according to a report in the Indian Express.

The board is due to meet shortly to finalise the squad for England, a tour that also marks the start of a new World Test Championship cycle. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier said that the team would be selected before the end of May.

Kohli had earlier hinted that the 2024-25 BGT tour could be his last. Despite a century in the opening Test in Perth, he scored only 190 runs, averaging 23.75 in the series, managing 85 across the remaining four Tests. He was dismissed seven times by deliveries outside the off stump.

India's Virat Kohli walks off the ground after being clean bowled during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (PTI)

The Perth hundred in November 2024 was his first in the format since July 2023. His average since 2023 has dipped to 32.56.

Later, at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Kohli said: “I might not have another Australia tour in me, so I am at peace with whatever happened in the past.”

Over the past month, he has held discussions with the BCCI about stepping away. If he does not reverse his decision, Kohli will end his Test career with 123 matches, 9,230 runs, and 30 centuries, averaging 46.85. As captain, he led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 and losing 17 — the best win-loss record for any Indian Test captain. He redefined India’s approach to away Tests, making them as competitive abroad as they were at home.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Kohli’s retirement would leave India without its most experienced batter. Since Sachin Tendulkar's retirement, Kohli has owned the No. 4 spot. No one else has emerged as a clear successor. Names such as Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan have been discussed, but none of them could establish themselves at the international level.

In the upcoming England tour, India will be without Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, and possibly Mohammed Shami, whose form is under scrutiny. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are not in the current setup. K.L. Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to form the top order, with Rishabh Pant further down.

Without Kohli, the middle order lacks the stability and experience it once had.

Kohli’s absence will also create a vacuum in leadership. Though Rohit took over the captaincy in 2022, Kohli remained a key voice in the dressing room.

Team management and selectors had hoped Kohli’s experience would be crucial in England.

India now looks toward Shubman Gill, the frontrunner for captaincy, and Jasprit Bumrah, another candidate. With Kohli, Rohit, and Ashwin gone, Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah remain among the few veterans.