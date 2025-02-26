Mahakumbh moments: Viral vendor, boat ride to Prayagraj, and holy water for prisoners

1 7 Devotees gather to take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of Maha Shivratri during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (PTI)

A multitude of pilgrims from across the country on Wednesday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri as the Maha Kumbh inched towards its closure.

The 45-day event was more than just a religious gathering—many unique stories emerged from the sea of pilgrims, from a teenage vendor landed a film role, a traveller completed the journey without spending a rupee, a group of friends sailed to Prayagraj, to a Bangladeshi dance troupe performing amid shifting political ties.

2 7 Security personnel patrol the Sangam area on the occasion of ‘Mahashivratri’ during the ongoing ‘Maha Kumbh Mela’ festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (PTI)

Northeast’s presence at the Kumbh

For the first time, a special camp dedicated to the Northeast was set up at the Kumbh, attracting a significant number of devotees from the region. More than 20 saints and ascetics from remote parts of the Northeast joined the akharas and participated in the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya.

This marked a step toward broader representation at the festival, which has long drawn pilgrims from across India but rarely highlighted participation from the Northeast at this scale.

3 7 Devotees perform rituals as they take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of Maha Shivratri during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (PTI)

Sailing to Prayagraj

Seven youths from Bihar, came to Prayagraj via a motor-propelled boat. Starting the journey on February 11, they propelled the boat day and night over the Ganga and arrived at Prayagraj on February 13.

A viral sensation finds a new path

Sixteen-year-old Monalisa Bhonsle, who became a viral sensation while selling garlands at the Kumbh, is now set to make her acting debut.

4 7 Internet personality Monalisa Bhosale is seen during an event, in Kozhikode, Kerala, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (PTI)

The transition from an unknown vendor at the festival to an aspiring actor is one of the many unexpected stories that emerged from the Mahakumbh.

Cultural exchange with Bangladesh

A six-member Bangladeshi dance troupe performed at the Kumbh’s 13,000-seater Ganga Pandal as part of the 10th India International Dance and Music Festival.

5 7 woman sells ceremonial threads at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, early Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2025. (PTI)

The event was the first major cultural exchange between India and Bangladesh following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August, 2024. The participation was partly sponsored by the Muhammad Yunus regime, marking an effort to continue cross-border artistic collaborations amid political shifts.

A journey without money

Content creator Divya Fofani made headlines for traveling from Mumbai to Prayagraj for the holy dip without spending a single rupee.

6 7 A sadhu sitting in a ring of burning cow dung cakes performs rituals during Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (PTI)

The journey, which began on February 12 and ended two days later, was made possible through the generosity of strangers. "It was a remarkable journey of faith, adventure, and human kindness," Fofani said.

Holy water for prisoners

The Uttar Pradesh jail administration arranged for holy water from Prayagraj to be delivered to 75 prisons across the state.

7 7 Prisoners take a bath in a pond filled with holy Ganga water under the banner of 'Maha Kumbh Snan' in the Central Jail at Jagdalpur in Bastar district, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (PTI)

"While people from across the world can reach Sangam, inmates from our jail cannot do it. So we decided to make arrangements for our inmates in jails," said UP jail minister Dara Singh Chauhan.

The jail administration believes that a bath with Ganga-jal will give mental peace to prisoners, strengthen them spiritually, and inspire them to bring about self-transformation, adopt positive thinking and live a better life by joining the mainstream, the official added.

