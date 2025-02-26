Mahakumbh moments: Viral vendor, boat ride to Prayagraj, and holy water for prisoners

A multitude of pilgrims from across the country on Wednesday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri as the Maha Kumbh inched towards its closure.
The 45-day event was more than just a religious gathering—many unique stories emerged from the sea of pilgrims, from a teenage vendor landed a film role, a traveller completed the journey without spending a rupee, a group of friends sailed to Prayagraj, to a Bangladeshi dance troupe performing amid shifting political ties.
Northeast’s presence at the Kumbh
For the first time, a special camp dedicated to the Northeast was set up at the Kumbh, attracting a significant number of devotees from the region. More than 20 saints and ascetics from remote parts of the Northeast joined the akharas and participated in the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya.
This marked a step toward broader representation at the festival, which has long drawn pilgrims from across India but rarely highlighted participation from the Northeast at this scale.
Sailing to Prayagraj
Seven youths from Bihar, came to Prayagraj via a motor-propelled boat. Starting the journey on February 11, they propelled the boat day and night over the Ganga and arrived at Prayagraj on February 13.
A viral sensation finds a new path
Sixteen-year-old Monalisa Bhonsle, who became a viral sensation while selling garlands at the Kumbh, is now set to make her acting debut.
The transition from an unknown vendor at the festival to an aspiring actor is one of the many unexpected stories that emerged from the Mahakumbh.
Cultural exchange with Bangladesh
A six-member Bangladeshi dance troupe performed at the Kumbh’s 13,000-seater Ganga Pandal as part of the 10th India International Dance and Music Festival.
The event was the first major cultural exchange between India and Bangladesh following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August, 2024. The participation was partly sponsored by the Muhammad Yunus regime, marking an effort to continue cross-border artistic collaborations amid political shifts.
A journey without money
Content creator Divya Fofani made headlines for traveling from Mumbai to Prayagraj for the holy dip without spending a single rupee.
The journey, which began on February 12 and ended two days later, was made possible through the generosity of strangers. "It was a remarkable journey of faith, adventure, and human kindness," Fofani said.
Holy water for prisoners
The Uttar Pradesh jail administration arranged for holy water from Prayagraj to be delivered to 75 prisons across the state.
"While people from across the world can reach Sangam, inmates from our jail cannot do it. So we decided to make arrangements for our inmates in jails," said UP jail minister Dara Singh Chauhan.
The jail administration believes that a bath with Ganga-jal will give mental peace to prisoners, strengthen them spiritually, and inspire them to bring about self-transformation, adopt positive thinking and live a better life by joining the mainstream, the official added.