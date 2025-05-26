Trains delayed, low visibility, gusty winds: Mumbai wakes up to thunderstorms, rains

1 5 Cloud-laden Mumbai skyline as seen from a high-rise ahead of the approaching monsoon X/@_subiii_

Mumbai woke up to lightning, gusty winds and thunderstorms on Monday morning as a result of which suburban rail services and traffic were severely hit across the financial capital of India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already warned of thunderstorms, heavy rains and gusty winds hitting Dadar, Mahim, Parel, Bandra, Kalachowki and other parts of the city.

The IMD issued a "Nowcast" warning, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

2 5 Lower Parel shrouded in darkness at 9 am on Monday X/@kavitamani

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, no major waterlogging was reported anywhere in the city and suburbs.

However, some low-lying areas in the city witnessed flooding.

The suburban services on the Central and Western Railway were delayed, and road traffic slowed down due to poor visibility.

3 5 Rain forces commuters to shelter on opposite platform due to lack of roof over Malad platform 1 X/@VoiceOfMumbai5

"Suburban trains are delayed by eight to 10 minutes because of reduced speed on account of low visibility due to incessant downpour," a spokesperson of the Central Railway said.

A Western Railway spokesperson said the suburban services were running normally on its corridor, but some passengers have complained about delays on social media.

4 5 Visibility dips as vehicles, commuters navigate waterlogged street in Wadala West near railway station X/@WadalaForum

The IMD Mumbai has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Mumbai in the next 24 hours, civic officials said.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rain at isolated places in city and suburbs," the forecast stated.

According to civic officials, the city has been witnessing continuous rainfall since the last night, with the island city receiving more rain than the suburban areas.Mumb

5 5 Mumbai street lies flooded after heavy rains, disrupting traffic and daily life X/@shwetaditi12

The island city recorded an average rainfall of 58 mm, 19 mm in the eastern suburbs and 15 mm in the western suburbs in 24 hours, ending at 8 am.

A high tide is expected at 11.24 am at 4.75 metres and again at 11.09 pm at 4.17 metres, while a low tide is likely at 5.18 pm at 1.63 metres and 5.21 am on Tuesday at 0.04 metres, the BMC said.

(With inputs from PTI)