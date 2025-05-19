Traffic jams, power cuts: Overnight rain floods Bengaluru, glare on 'lazy government'

1 7 Vehicles moves on a waterlogged road after rain, in Bengaluru, Monday, May 19, 2025. (PTI)

Bengaluru received 103 mm of rain on Sunday.

Streets went underwater, homes were flooded and power cuts and traffic jams followed in familiar sequence.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for 23 districts in Karnataka, including the capital, till Thursday, warning of moderate to heavy thundershowers, lightning and winds up to 60 km/h.The situation on the ground was grim with knee-deep water, uprooted trees and submerged vehicles.

The IMD’s Bengaluru centre director N Puviarasu said the yellow alert issued on May 18 remains valid for Monday and Tuesday.

“As per the current pattern of the cyclonic circulation, Karnataka, especially the coastal parts, will get heavy rainfall. Bengaluru is also expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days," he told PTI.

With the rain, reactions pour in

“Just one normal rain and our Bengaluru turns into a swimming pool but our Karnataka government is more interested in tunnel roads, dismantling BBMP, and Tumkur Metro extensions instead of fixing these issues. What a pathetic/lazy government we have,” wrote one user on X.

Another wrote: “Never thought, despite being at high altitude, Bengaluru's situation would be like this after each rain.” A third added, “It rained throughout the night in Bangalore and this is the situation in the morning. This is one of the best cities in India, and monsoons has not yet started. Mumbai will be worse.”

Political parties didn’t wait long to turn the water crisis into a war of words.

Amit Malviya, BJP IT Cell head, posted on X: “Bengaluru has been turned into Venice after just one spell of rain. The Congress has ruined the Silicon City through its apathy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have no vision for this global city, except using it as an ATM to fill their coffers. Save Bengaluru. Vote out Congress.”

BJP MP P.C. Mohan said, “They can’t clear waterlogged roads or fallen trees after a single downpour, but they want to dig tunnels costing ₹48,000 crore to ‘solve’ Bengaluru’s traffic? Maybe the tunnel’s real purpose is to serve as a water reservoir.”

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X: “Khata Khat Model of Congress. Spell of rain in Bengaluru. Water logging on main roads. Complete chaos. Traffic disrupted. People left in distress. This is what happens when you waste money of tax payers on loot and jhooth.. people forced to pay high taxes by Karnataka govt and get this in return!”

Union minister H.D. Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the Karnataka government on Sunday after several parts of Bengaluru witnessed waterlogging due to severe downpour.

"Greater Bengaluru sinks when it rains heavily and floats when it rains lightly." He alleged that potholes and open drains occupy the roads. There isn’t even spare soil to fill potholes, but tenders worth thousands of crores are floated for tunnel road. Weekly taxes, rising prices—do they think people are lifeless rocks? Should citizens be expected to silently endure and swallow everything? A land is not made of stones—it is made of people," the minister said in his statement.

Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, said: “Welcome to Venice… oops, Bengaluru, drowning under the Congress Model. While the Bengaluru Development Minister @DKShivakumar avaru is busy with land deals, citizens swim through floodwaters just to reach work. ‘Brand Bengaluru’? More like Beach Bengaluru. Forget flyovers; lifeboats and scuba gear are the new essentials. Two years of so called development, and all we get are flooded streets, floating autos, and vanishing accountability. Is this ‘Greater Bengaluru’ or Greater Blunder-galuru? Wake up before monsoon turns Bengaluru into a permanent lagoon.”

Deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar issued a statement: “Deeply concerned by the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru. I’ve been in continuous touch with the concerned officers and I'm closely monitoring the situation. As always, I remain committed to Bengaluru - working round the clock to address challenges and ensure relief. I will be visiting the BBMP War Room and flood-affected areas personally to take stock on ground. Let us be clear: the issues we face today are not new. They have been ignored for years, across governments and administrations. The only difference now is - we are working to solve them. Not with temporary fixes, but with long-term, sustainable solutions. To my fellow Bengalureans - I am one among you. I understand your concerns, I share your frustration, and I assure you of my commitment to resolve them. I stand with you.”

According to Home Minister G Parameshwara, for the last three days, Bengaluru has witnessed heavy rains. "During pre-monsoon, we usually see flooding and inundation. BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike ) has been on the job of clearing waterlogging and uprooted trees and branches from roads. Authorities are on the job," said the Home Minister.

The ground situation

Sunday’s deluge came from an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with a trough extending from Telangana to North Tamil Nadu. The system is pulling in moisture and intensifying rainfall across southern India.

In Bengaluru, several areas were hit hard. Sai Layout in Horamavu, under the Mahadevapura zone, was submerged under 4-5 ft of water. NC Colony on Tannery Road saw water enter homes. On East End Road near Mount Carmel School Road, a fallen tree blocked the stretch. In Jayanagar, another tree fell on a parked car and a jeep.

Flooded roads made commutes impossible in many parts of the city. Panathur S Cross, Domlur flyover’s upper ramp, Koramangala, and Manyata Tech Park were among the worst-hit areas. Cars stalled mid-way, residents pushed vehicles through water, and traffic alerts became background noise.

The yellow alert also warned of likely power disruptions, minor traffic snarls, and possible uprooting of weak trees and branches.

