Thala for a season: MS Dhoni’s decision to bat at number 9 for CSK triggers meme fest

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) hopes for a fairytale finish in Friday’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took a hit as they suffered a 50-run defeat to their long-time rivals.

1 13 Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, March 28, 2025. (PTI)

While Rajat Patidar's match-winning knock stole the show, the post-match debate centered around MS Dhoni’s curious batting position.

2 13 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, March 28, 2025. (PTI)

In the 13th over of CSK's daunting chase of 197, they lost Shivam Dube-and with him their hopes of winning the match against RCB.

Fans, commentators, and even the broadcasters braced themselves for the sight of Dhoni walking out to bat. With CSK fans on the edge of their seats, waiting for the ‘Thala’ moment, the broadcasters seemed hesitant to cut to an ad break, hoping the legend would walk in.

But out came Ravichandran Ashwin.

The 43-year-old Dhoni decided to hold himself back at No. 9.

The former CSK skipper opted for a more, let’s say, ‘surprising’ approach. He came in at No. 9 — yes, behind Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, and even Ashwin — and played an innings that had all the right elements… just at the wrong time.

Because by the time he walked in, the match had already slipped from CSK’s grasp.

3 13 Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, March 28, 2025. (PTI)

But that didn’t stop him from treating fans to a late burst of fireworks, smashing an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls, including two sixes off Krunal Pandya in the final over.

As commentator Danny Morrison put it, "Fans can now go home happy." Well, maybe not happy, but at least they got their dose of Dhoni magic.

Some fans joked that Dhoni batting at No. 9 was akin to keeping the best dish for the end of a meal, only to realize you're already full.

Others sighed, asking the eternal question: "Why didn’t he back himself when it actually mattered?"

Social media was flooded with hilarious reactions.

