Tesla begins deliveries of its revamped Model Y amid political protests

Tesla has begun deliveries of its revamped Model Y. The company held handoff events at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, and at its Fremont, California plant on Saturday, where early customers took possession of the first “Juniper” Model Y units.

In a post on X, Tesla celebrated the moment: “First deliveries of the new Model Y at Giga Texas & Fremont Factory!”

The Model Y, a battery-electric compact crossover SUV, has been in production since 2020 and remains Tesla’s best-selling vehicle. The latest model has already generated significant demand, with 200,000 pre-orders since Tesla opened bookings on January 10. However, reports indicate that many of these pre-orders, particularly in China, are refundable.

According to an estimate by Cox Automotive, the Model Y led U.S. EV sales in 2024, with approximately 373,000 units sold. Its closest competitor, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, trailed far behind at 51,745 units.

Despite the excitement around the new Model Y, Tesla recently faced mounting external pressures. Since Musk took on an advisory role in the Trump administration, the company has been the target of protests and vandalism.

At least ten acts of vandalism against Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations have been reported since the start of Trump’s term, according to police and local reports. While authorities have not officially linked the incidents to Tesla’s political controversies, Musk has openly accused Democratic donors of backing efforts to undermine the company.

In a recent X post, Musk alleged that five groups had orchestrated anti-Tesla demonstrations, purportedly funded through ActBlue, a major Democratic fundraising platform. He specifically pointed to billionaires George Soros and Reid Hoffman as key figures behind the protests.

Tesla has not released an official statement addressing the vandalism, but Musk has remained vocal about his belief that political forces are influencing public sentiment against the company.

