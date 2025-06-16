Tel Aviv burns, Haifa shudders: Iran's missiles pierce Israel's defences, leave trail of rubble

Central Israel woke up to plumes of smoke and the sound of sirens on Monday, as Iranian missiles tore through Tel Aviv and Haifa in the early hours, toppling residential buildings, gutting markets and igniting fires across key urban centres.

The blasts, part of Tehran’s escalating counter-assault following Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, have pushed the death toll in Israel to 18 since Friday.

1 9 Rescuers evacuate an injured woman from an impacted residential building following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, central Israel, June 16, 2025. REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tel Aviv, missiles destroyed residential blocks in densely populated areas, blew out the windows of nearby hotels and buildings including ones just metres from the U.S. Embassy branch—and left concrete structures caved in and glass strewn across roads.

The Embassy reported minor damage, with no injuries.

2 9 A woman carries her baby and rescue personnel help a boy as they leave an impacted residential compound following missile attack from Iran on Israel, central Israel June 16, 2025. REUTERS

The popular Shuk HaCarmel market, usually crowded with morning shoppers, was struck, along with a residential street in Petah Tikva and a school in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak.

Israel's emergency services confirmed five deaths in the Monday morning barrage and over 100 wounded, with injuries ranging from cuts and burns to critical trauma.

3 9 A woman carries her baby and rescue personnel help a boy as they leave an impacted residential compound following missile attack from Iran on Israel, central Israel June 16, 2025. REUTERS

Rescuers continued operations across Tel Aviv and Haifa, with dozens of first responders evacuating injured residents and searching for those trapped under debris.

In Haifa, missiles struck near the port, setting a power plant ablaze and injuring around 30 people.

4 9 A soldier carries a dog at an impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, central Israel June 16, 2025. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL

Fires lit up the skyline, adding to growing concerns at the ongoing G7 summit over the conflict spiralling into a wider regional war.

‘New method’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said a “new method” was used in this round of attacks that confused Israel’s defence systems into targeting each other, allowing multiple missiles to bypass the Iron Dome and strike deep into urban centres.

5 9 Firefighters and rescue personnel work at an impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 16, 2025. REUTERS/Itai Ron

The central city of Petah Tikva reported significant damage to a residential building as walls charred, windows blown out, and homes heavily damaged.

The Magen David Adom emergency service confirmed the deaths of two women and one man, all in their 70s, and said 74 others had been taken to hospitals.

6 9 Emergency personnel operate after missiles were launched from Iran to Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Rescue crews worked through smoke and rubble, evacuating the injured — some bloodied, others barely conscious, as the missile strike left a gaping scar in the middle of one of Israel’s most densely packed cities.

Iran’s strikes came in response to Israeli attacks on Friday that killed several Iranian military leaders, nuclear scientists, and the Revolutionary Guard’s intelligence chief.

7 9 Emergency personnel work at an impact site after missiles were launched from Iran to Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Since then, Israel has expanded its target list to hit oil refineries and government facilities across Iran.

The ongoing exchange has already claimed at least 224 lives in Iran, according to official figures, with over 1,200 wounded. Rights groups estimate the real toll may be significantly higher.

8 9 Rescue personnel evacuate a man from an impacted residential building compound following missile attack from Iran on Israel, central Israel June 16, 2025. REUTERS/Itay Cohen. Reuters

As of Monday morning, both Tel Aviv and Haifa remain on high alert, with more missile sirens reported in other parts of central Israel.

9 9 Emergency workers operate after missiles were launched from Iran to Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

With each new strike, the boundaries between military target and civilian infrastructure blur further, dragging millions deeper into a crisis with no clear end.

(With inputs from Reuters)

RELATED TOPICS Israel-Iran War