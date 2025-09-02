Tear gas fired as student-led protests rock Indonesia in worst unrest in 20 years

Indonesian police fired tear gas near Bandung universities on Tuesday as student-led protests over inequality entered its second week, defying government concessions after violent clashes left eight people dead over the weekend.

The unrest, which began in Jakarta last week over lavish housing allowances for lawmakers, has spread across the country and escalated into rioting and looting following the death of a motorcycle taxi driver who was struck by a police vehicle.

The clashes have caused millions of dollars in damage in the capital.

Over the past week, demonstrations have spread to at least 32 of Indonesia’s 38 provinces, according to the home minister, with many turning violent and several regional parliament buildings set ablaze.

Authorities confirmed that officers fired tear gas near the Islamic University of Bandung (UNISBA) and Pasundan University, located more than 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Jakarta.

Student groups at both institutions also reported the use of tear gas in Instagram posts.

Anger has persisted despite attempts by President Prabowo Subianto and Parliament leaders to quell tensions, including a u-turn on controversial benefits and a moratorium on overseas visits for lawmakers.

Critics say the measures fail to address deep-rooted economic inequality in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, where growth figures celebrated by the government are not reflected in everyday living conditions.

Benefits for lawmakers, including a $3,000 monthly housing allowance — nearly ten times Jakarta’s minimum wage — sparked the initial outrage.

The death of the motorcycle taxi driver during the protests further inflamed public anger, intensifying resentment against what many view as a corrupt political elite disconnected from ordinary citizens.

On Monday, hundreds of students gathered in multiple cities, defying fears of a crackdown after the weekend clashes marked Indonesia’s worst violence in more than two decades.

At least 500 protesters assembled outside the parliament building in Jakarta, where dozens of police officers monitored the demonstrations. Soldiers who were initially deployed left the area after several hours.

Demonstrations also took place in Palembang on Sumatra island, Banjarmasin on Borneo island, Yogyakarta in Java, and Makassar in Sulawesi, according to AFP.

Government concessions have done little to stem the unrest, which continues to highlight growing inequality, economic hardship, and public frustration with the political class.

With inputs from Reuters