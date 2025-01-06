Manic Monday for Kolkata commuters as suicide at Chandni Chowk station cripples Metro

Metro services in Kolkata suffered for over two hours on Monday afternoon after an elderly man attempted suicide in front of a Dakshineshwar bound metro at around 12:12pm at the Chandni Chowk metro station.

The incident impacted metro services on the blue line in the Maidan-Girish Park stretch. The authorities ran a truncated service from the Maidan to Kavi Subhas and Girish Park to Dakshineshwar metro stations. Services resumed after over two hours.

Services returned to normalcy around 2.24 pm following a rescue operation. The suicide took place on the first day of the week, when there was heavy footfall of office goers and daily commuters.

There have been several suicide attempts at metro stations in the city from October to December, 2024. Earlier, on October 23, a woman died by suicide at the Chandni Chowk metro station leaving her seven-year-old child on the platform.

Several commuters stranded at the Girish Park metro station and other metro stations across the city resorted to roadways today. Several waited for the metro services to resume. The individual, who attempted suicide, has been taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, according to the spokesperson of Metro Railway, Kolkata.

