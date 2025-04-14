Kolkata: State-run bus crashes into divider near Park Street, minor injuries reported

1 6 A government bus lost control and landed on the footpath on Jawaharlal Nehru Road near Park Street, injuring several people on Monday morning. Sources by TT Online

A state-run bus plying on the Howrah-Jadavpur route rammed into a road divider near the Park Street area here on Monday, police said.

Prima facie the mishap occurred due to a technical snag in the steering wheel, an official said.

"Some passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for observation, but there is no report of any serious injury yet," the police said.

Personnel from Shakespeare Sarani police station rushed to the spot, and a crane was deployed to remove the bus and clear the road. Being a holiday, traffic was light and a major accident was averted, police added.

With inputs from PTI