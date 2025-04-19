Snow cuts off roads, shuts schools in Kashmir hills; rain hits plains across the valley

A few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snow while rain lashed the other parts, including the plains, of the valley on Saturday, officials said.

Tulail and Gurez in Bandipora district of north Kashmir and Sinthan Top in south Kashmir received fresh overnight snow.

Owing to the moderate snowfall, the Gurez-Bandipora Road has been closed for traffic, the officials said.

The authorities have ordered the suspension of school up to Class 8 in Tulail and up to Class 5 in Gurez due to the continuous snowfall and inclement weather.

A few other areas in the higher reaches, including Zoji La along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, and Mughal Road, the alternate road connecting the valley with Jammu, also received fresh snow, the officials said.

Traffic has been suspended on the Zoji La and the Mughal Road due to the snowfall, they added.

Widespread rain lashed most parts of the valley, including Srinagar.

Most areas of Kashmir also witnessed thunderstorms and gusty winds during the night, with a few areas receiving hail that damaged produce in orchards, the officials said.

The Met office said there was a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at most places, with moderate to heavy precipitation at isolated to scattered places, and thunderstorms and gusty winds till Sunday evening.

The weather will stay generally cloudy with a possibility of light rain and thunderstorms at scattered places on Monday.

The Met office has advised farmers to suspend operations till Monday and also warned of the possibility of landslides or mudslides or shooting stones at vulnerable places.

