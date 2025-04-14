Snow blankets Sandakphu in April, a surprising turn for Bengal's highest peak

Sandakphu, the crown jewel of Bengal's hill stations and the highest point in the state at 11,930 feet, has been enveloped in an unexpected layer of snow since Sunday, much to the surprise of trekkers and locals alike.

1 3

ADVERTISEMENT

This rare occurrence, which has caught the attention of tourists, is a deviation from the usual spring weather the region experiences at this time of year.

Known for its breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga and Everest ranges, Sandakphu is typically a hotspot for adventure enthusiasts, trekkers, and nature lovers.

2 3

While it is no stranger to snowfall in the winter months, the sight of snow in April is a rarity that has set social media buzzing and brought an influx of visitors keen on witnessing this unusual spectacle.

Located around 25km from Darjeeling in the foothills of the Himalayas, Sandakphu can be accessed by foot or by the iconic old Land Rovers that make daily trips from Maneybhanjan.

3 3

These vintage vehicles, which have long been a part of the local trekking culture, have been braving the snowy paths, ferrying eager adventurers to the peak.

The snow, which started accumulating on Sunday, has transformed the landscape into a winter wonderland, drawing photographers, trekkers, and nature lovers eager to capture the rare sight of snow-covered mountain tops in the spring season.

Whether this unusual weather is a fleeting moment or a sign of a shift in seasonal patterns remains to be seen.