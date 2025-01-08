Showdown between AAP, BJP over 'Sheesh Mahal' as drama unfolded outside Civil Lines bungalow

A drama unfolded Wednesday outside the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow which was once occupied by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, as AAP leaders attempted to enter it but were stopped by the police.

The party workers later tried to reach the Prime Minister's official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, but were stopped by police again, following which they staged a "dharna".

In its turn, the BJP also took media to the AB 17 Mathura Road bungalow allotted to Chief Minister Atishi to show that she already had a government residence and sought to know why she was asking for a separate bungalow.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardawaj staged a sit-in outside the Flagstaff bungalow after they were not allowed to enter it, which they had invited the media to tour with them in a bid to counter the BJP's "Sheesh Mahal" jibes.

Police set up barricades and deployed personnel in front of the bungalow, preventing the AAP leaders from entering the premises.

They then moved to the PM's house, and when stopped, staged a sit-in near the Tughlak Road Police Station. The party leaders accused the BJP-led central government of running away from the challenged inspection of the PM residence, which they alleged had been renovated at an inordinate cost.

"BJP's lie has been exposed before the entire nation today. They claimed that there is a mini bar, a swimming pool, and a commode made of gold at the former Chief Minister's residence. However, they did not allow us to enter and show the truth to the public.

"Now, they are also preventing us from revealing the reality of the Prime Minister's residence, which has been built at a cost of 2,700 crore," Sanjay Singh said at the protest near the PM's residence.

Asked if they had sought permission to visit the residence, Singh told reporters earlier, "Why should we need permission to enter the chief minister's residence?" Singh and Bharadwaj were seen requesting officials to allow them inside.

"Who has instructed you to stop us? I am a minister and I am here for an inspection. How can you stop me and on whose orders? Have you received directions from the lieutenant governor? He is the only authority above my position," Bharadwaj was heard telling an official.

Addressing a press briefing earlier, Bharadwaj said, "As promised, we will visit the chief minister's official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, at 11 am and try to find the golden commode, swimming pool, and mini bar that the BJP claims are present there." He added, "It should be noted that both these properties are government residences. They were built with taxpayers' money and came up during the Covid pandemic. If there are allegations of misappropriation of funds, both should be investigated." The party also said it would take reporters to the prime minister's residence, which it has dubbed "Raj Mahal".

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva reached AB 17 Mathura Road bungalow allotted to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

He accused the AAP of staging a drama at the former CM's bungalow while the model code of conduct was in force ahead of the Assembly polls.

"Why did AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj not visit the Sheesh Mahal earlier?" Sachdeva said.

The "Raj Mahal" jibe is part of AAP's counter allegation that the prime minister leads a luxurious lifestyle.

Kejriwal vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road, bungalow last October. It has since been at the centre of a controversy over alleged costly fittings and other items.

The BJP has made the "Sheesh Mahal" allegation a large part of its election campaign.

Sachdeva has claimed that valuable items, including a "golden commode," were missing after the bungalow was vacated by Kejriwal.

On Tuesday, AAP challenged the BJP to open the prime minister's residence for a media visit.