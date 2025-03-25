Shiv Sena MP demands ban on comedy platforms after Kunal Kamra’s jibe at Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane Tuesday demanded a ban on stand-up comedy platforms for promoting ‘hate speech’ and creating ‘tension in society’ after comedian Kunal Kamra refused to apologise for his satire on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Participating in the Lok Sabha debate on the Finance Bill 2025, Mane argued that some comedians were being used as political pawns and insisted that while policies could be criticised, personal remarks should be off-limits.

Without naming Kamra, Mane referred to him as a "joker whose mind is empty," blaming him for making "irresponsible comments" against Shinde.

Earlier, the 36-year-old comedian said he will not apologise.

"I will not apologise or cower under the bed, waiting for the controversy to blow over," a defiant Kunal Kamra declared in a statement on X late Monday night.

The row has continued Tuesday too as Kamra shared an edited clip of his act on social media, juxtaposing videos of Shiv Sainiks burning his effigies with his parody song Hum honge kangal, hum honge kangal ek din… Mann me andhvishwas, desh ka satyanash... The video has since garnered over 4.3 million views in just two days.

On X, Kamra updated his header photo to include a disclaimer: "This programme contains coarse language, offensive content & is unfit for consumption by those whose feelings and sentiments can be hurt. No one but you are liable for any outrage or hurt that you claim is caused by your voluntary viewership."

Maharashtra minister Gulab Raghunath Patil warned if Kamra did not apologise, "Shiv Sena will show its real face."

Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut said, “I know Kamra. We share the same DNA. He is a fighter.

He won’t apologise. If you have to act against him, you have to take recourse to lawful steps.”

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut defended Shinde. "He used to drive an auto rickshaw, and today he has reached this position on his own. What are Kamra’s credentials?" she asked reporters.

The Mumbai Police have issued a notice summoning Kamra to appear before the Khar police station. Officials confirmed the 36-year-old comedian, known for his frequent run-ins with political figures, is currently in Puducherry, according to his Instagram bio.

Kamra, who has faced multiple legal challenges in the past for his political satire, remained defiant.

"I don’t fear this mob, and I will not hide under my bed, waiting for this to die down," Kamra declared in a statement on Monday.

He further pointed out that his remarks on Shinde were no different from those made by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

"Our right to free speech is not just for praising the powerful. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a public figure does not change my rights," he added.

Earlier, activists and Bollywood figures condemned the vandalism.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also weighed in, recalling his own run-in with the Shiv Sena 25 years ago. "What happened with Kamra is, sadly, not new to Maharashtra. I’ve lived through it myself… They vandalised my office, blackened my face, and forced me to apologise publicly," he wrote, referring to his 1997 film Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar.

Fellow comedian Azeem Banatwalla commented "Straight " on Kamra’s post. VJ Mini Mathur wrote, "GUTS." YouTuber Dhruv Rathee called Kamra’s stance "real 56-inch courage."

Environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam added, "A few years back, this man stood by me when I was alone. Today, I stand with him. No amount of hate can silence his voice."

The 36-year-old comedian had mocked Shinde’s political career in his latest show, performing a parody of a Hindi song from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, in which he referred to the Maharashtra leader as a "gaddar" (traitor).

He also jabbed at the state’s recent political scenario, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits during the show.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kamra had performed, as well as a hotel on the same premises. While police have registered a case, no arrests have been made yet.

Reacting to Kamra’s act, Shinde compared it to "taking a supari" (contract) to speak against someone and called for limits on satire. "There is freedom of speech, but there should be a limit," he told BBC Marathi on Monday.

But he distanced himself from the vandalism, remarking, "Action causes reaction. I will not justify vandalism, but I will not say much on this."

As the controversy raged, the Habitat Comedy Club announced it would be shutting down.

"We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy," it said in a statement.

Kamra had responded to the attacks on the venue, calling them "senseless." "Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power over what I say.

Attacking a venue for a comedian’s words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn’t like the butter chicken you were served," he quipped.

(With inputs from agencies)