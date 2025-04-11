Senior Siemens executive dead in New York helicopter crash, Trump calls it ‘horrendous’

1 7 Victims identified as Agustin Escobar and his family. (Photo: Social media)

ADVERTISEMENT

Agustín Escobar, senior executive at tech giant Siemens, was among the six people who died in a helicopter crash on Thursday, according to a New York Times report.

Mayor Eric Adams said a tourist helicopter plummeted upside down into New York’s Hudson River killing all six on board, including a Spanish family with three children and the pilot.

2 7 Victims identified as Agustin Escobar and his family (Photo: Social Media)

Spain-based Escobar was travelling with his wife and three children—aged 4, 5, and 11—when the helicopter crashed during what was supposed to be a sightseeing flight over New York City.

3 7 Agustin Escobar and his family (Photo: Social Media)

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump called the incident in the Hudson River “horrendous”.

“Terrible helicopter crash in the Hudson River. Looks like six people, the pilot, two adults, and three children, are no longer with us. The footage of the accident is horrendous. God bless the families and friends of the victims. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and his talented staff are on it. Announcements as to exactly what took place, and how, will be made shortly!” he said.

4 7 Screengrab

According to New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the Bell 206 helicopter departed from a downtown Manhattan helipad around 3:00pm ET.

5 7 Emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, as seen from Newport, New Jersey U.S., April 10, 2025. (Reuters)

The aircraft headed north over the Hudson River and turned south after reaching the George Washington Bridge.

Minutes later, around 3:15pm, the chopper crashed upside down into the water near Hoboken, New Jersey, just across from Lower Manhattan.

6 7 Emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, as seen from Newport, New Jersey U.S. (Reuters)

Investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.

Dani Horbiak, a 29-year-old resident of Jersey City, said she witnessed the crash from her window while working from home.

7 7 An object floats at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, as seen from Newport, New Jersey, U.S. (Reuters)

"I looked out my window right here, and I saw the helicopter falling to pieces, and I watched multiple pieces splashed down into the river below, and I was wondering what happened," she told Reuters.

"But I'm putting the pieces together… it does sound like I was maybe hearing the propeller smacking into something,” she added.

RELATED TOPICS Helicopter Crash Siemens