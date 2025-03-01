Auto sales in February 2025: Royal Enfield sales up 19%, Hyundai, Tata and Honda cars report decline

1 7 Shutterstock picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Enfield sales up 19%

Royal Enfield on Saturday reported a 19 per cent year-on-year rise in total sales at 90,670 units in February.

The company sold a total of 75,935 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales were at 80,799 units, as against 67,922 units in February last year, up 19 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Similarly, exports jumped 23 per cent to 9,871 units last month compared to 8,013 units in February 2024.

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said the growth was aided by the company's strong product portfolio.

2 7 Shutterstock picture.

TVS Motor company's sales grow by 10%

Highest ever two-wheeler sales in international business at 115,817 units Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 403,976 units in February 2025 with a growth of 10% as against 368,424 units in February 2024.

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 10% with sales increasing from 357,810 units in February 2024 to 391,889 units in February 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 3% with sales increasing from 267,502 units in February 2024 to 276,072 units in February 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 184,023 units in February 2024 to 192,960 units in February 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 24% with sales increasing from 132,152 units in February 2024 to 164,415 units in February 2025.

Electric Vehicle EV sales registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 17,959 units in February 2024 to 24,017 units in February 2025.

International Business The Company's total exports grew by 26% increasing from 98,856 units registered in February 2024 to 124,993 units in February 2025. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 28% with sales increasing from 90,308 units registered in February 2024 to 115,817 units in February 2025.

Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 10,614 units in February 2024 to 12,087 units in February 2025.

3 7 Shutterstock picture.

JSW MG Motor India retail sales up 16.3% at 4,956

JSW MG Motor India on Saturday reported a 16.3 per cent rise in retail sales at 4,956 units in February this year compared to 4,261 units in the same month last year.

Wholesales last month stood at 4,002 units, down from 4,595 units in February 2004, impacted by temporary reduction in production at the company's Halol facility due to necessary facility modifications undertaken for the introduction of new products and Windsor production stabilisation, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company's EV lineup contributed 78 per cent to its total sales during the month. The MG Windsor has increased its market penetration in the Indian passenger electric vehicle segment crossing the cumulative production milestone of 15,000 units, it added.

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to expand its product portfolio in the coming months with the launch of MG Cyberster and MG M9, under its luxury brand channel MG Select, the statement said.

4 7 Shutterstock picture.

Kia India Feb sales up 23.8% at 25,026 units

Automaker Kia India on Saturday reported a 23.8 per cent rise in total sales at 25,026 units in February compared to 20,200 units sold in the same month last year.

The recently launched compact SUV Syros registered sales of 5,425 units in February with over 20,000 bookings, Kia India said in a statement.

SUVs Sonet and Seltos clocked 7,598 and 6,446 units respectively while MPV Carens registered 5,318 units and Carnival Limousine had sales of 239 units last month, it added.

"Kia India continues to grow steadily, driven by strong customer demand and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions...With a diverse and evolving product lineup, Kia India continues to respond to market demand with agility and precision," Kia India Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar said.

5 7 Shutterstock picture.

Honda Cars India sales drop 21% at 10,323 units

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Saturday reported a 21 per cent decline in total sales at 10,323 units in February as compared to 13,078 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales at 5,616 units and exports were at 4,707 units in the month of February 2025, HCIL said in a statement.

The company had registered 7,142 units in domestic sales and exported 5,936 units in February 2024, it added.

"The market conditions have been challenging for the auto industry where we saw reduced momentum in car registrations and difficulties in creating fresh demand during Feb as compared to last year," HCIL Vice President, Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl said.

The company's recent launches of all-new Amaze and special editions of Elevate Black and City Apex with good response from market have helped it to create new excitement in products and sustain sales in this tough period, he added.

"With new benefits outlined in the Union Budget 2026 to boost overall consumer demand, we hope situation will improve in coming period," Behl said, adding on the export front, the company continues to post healthy volumes led by strong performance of Elevate and City in export markets.

6 7 TTO image.

Maruti domestic PV sales marginally up; Hyundai, Tata report decline

Leading passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki on Saturday reported marginal growth while Hyundai and Tata Motors posted a decline in their sales in February as a slowdown in the market continued with demand remaining muted.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra and Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted double-digit growth riding on their SUV and MPV models.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,60,791 units last month as compared with 1,60,271 units in the year-ago month, a marginal year-on-year growth.

Sales of the company's mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 10,226 units as against 14,782 units in same month last year, while those of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, rose to 72,942 units as compared to 71,627 units in the year-ago month.

MSI said its utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Jimny clocked higher sales at 65,033 units last month as compared to 61,234 units earlier.

Rival Hyundai Motor India said it dispatched 47,727 units to dealers in the domestic market last month, a drop of 5 per cent as compared with 50,201 units in February 2024.

"On the domestic sales front, despite geopolitical challenges, we remain optimistic that the proposed tax reforms in the Union Budget 2025 and improved liquidity will provide the much-needed demand boost to the market," Hyundai Motor India Whole-time Director and CEO Tarun Garg said.

Tata Motors said its domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, were down 9 per cent at 46,435 units as compared with 51,267 units a year ago.

On the other hand, M&M said its utility vehicles sales in the domestic market were at 50,420 vehicles, a growth of 19 per cent as compared with 42,401 units in February last year.

"This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said its overall sales increased 13 per cent year-on-year to 28,414 units in February as compared to 25,220 units in February 2024. The company dispatched 26,414 units to its dealers in the domestic market and exported 2,000 units.

"MPVs and SUVs continue to be the primary growth drivers, contributing 68 per cent to overall sales," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Varinder Wadhwa said.

The strong demand for models such as the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hilux, Fortuner, Legender, and Rumion reflects the growing preference for reliable and quality products, he added.

7 7 Shutterstock picture.

Escorts Kubota tractor sales up 11.5%

Escorts Kubota Ltd. saw its tractor sales rise in February 2025, indicating that the revival in India's rural economy is sustaining.

Total tractor sales rose 11.4% year-on-year to 8,590 units last month, as against 7,709 units in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. That includes domestic sales of 7,968 units (up 9.6% year-on-year) and exports of 622 units (up 41.4% year-on-year).